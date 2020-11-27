Krasley Christmas Lights

Christmas lights illuminate the front yard at the home of Don Krasley 525 Woodland Drive in Rapho Township Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

We know you are busy decking the halls in preparation for the holiday season and we want to see your accomplishments.

Enter your home's outside decorations and you could win a visit from the LNP | LancasterOnline video crew and be highlighted in a video on LancasterOnline.

The contest, sponsored by Premier Self Storage , will accept entries through Dec. 11. The entries then will be posted for public voting from Dec. 12 through Dec. 18. The winner must be available on Dec. 21 for a visit from the video crew.

The winner will also receive a $100 Visa gift card.

All entries will be added to our annual holiday lights map. To see the map, click here

To enter, submit a photo of your light display below:

