Here's how you can play the world's greatest golf courses without leaving Lancaster

Andrew Lally fell in love with golf as a kid, embraced its role in strengthening family bonds and friendships as an adult, and studied its connection to the body as a physical therapist – “things that have really brought me a lot of joy over my lifetime,” he says.

Now he’s combining all those joys into a new business venture aptly named inJoy Golf. The indoor golf center, featuring simulators in a sports bar atmosphere, along with an instructional and fitness component, will open in November at 454 New Holland Ave.

“It’s a nontraditional way to enjoy and consume the sport of golf,” Lally says. “It’s a way to have fun with the game, but not on a golf course. It appeals to a very broad crowd.”

Lally got hooked on golf playing with his grandfather at Berkshire Country Club in Wyomissing. After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh and Arcadia University with a doctorate in physical therapy, he began his medical career in Lancaster in 2014. He’s been managing the NovaCare clinic in Leola since 2016.

Six years ago, he earned certification from the Titleist Performance Institute, a program that focuses specifically on fitness as it relates to one’s ability to swing a golf club. Just this year, pro golfer Phil Mickelson credited TPI with helping him become the oldest PGA Championship winner, just shy of his 51st birthday.

Lally began incorporating TPI into his physical therapy practice as well as working with golfers on the side – and wondering if it could all lead to something more. While he initially looked for ways to market his TPI training, the boom in technology related to sports data and analytics (another of his passions) drove him in a new direction.

The result of that “perfect storm” is inJoy Golf.

“It’s a way to combine things I’m really passionate about, combine things that give me a lot of personal joy and satisfaction,” he says.

The 3,600-square-foot space, in the same building as Lancaster Science Factory, will house four golf simulators, each with a bar area in the back where patrons can BYOB, hang out with friends and watch the big game – all while playing some of the most famous golf courses in the world.

The facility is designed to offer everything from pure fun for the most casual duffer to serious performance improvement for hardcore golfers.

Each simulator features TrackMan, the gold standard in launch monitor technology, along with a library of 120 courses and growing, from Pebble Beach to St. Andrew’s.

“You can come with your friends and just play rounds of golf,” Lally says. “You hit a ball on the first hole of Pebble Beach, that ball is going to land within one yard of where it would have landed if you played that hole in person.”

Players looking to just have some fun might try one of the simulators’ gaming modes, like the longest-drive contest, capture the flag or target practice.

More serious golfers can take full advantage of the TrackMan technology, which uses dual radar and a high-resolution, high-speed camera to analyze 18 different data points, including club head speed, ball speed, carry distance, swing path and club face data. The simulator analyzes individual data, showing golfers where they can work to maximize performance. There’s also an app to track progress.

“The practice capability of these machines is just incredible,” Lally says.

For golfers who want more than self-guided technology, inJoy Golf will offer lessons with instructors, individual and group fitness, and TPI evaluations with Lally, who stresses he is not providing any kind of health care in this new venture.

Through his TPI training, he evaluates golfers of all ages and abilities based on the physical characteristics necessary for a good golf swing, like strength and range of motion. The goal is two-fold: injury prevention and improved physical condition that leads to an improved game. Lally leaves the technical stuff to the instructors.

“I am the one that builds the raw horsepower,” he says. “The swing instructor fine tunes it and unleashes that power.”

Customers can call or go online to schedule tee times at the simulators, instructional lessons and TPI fitness evaluations. The space has the capacity to add three more simulators in the future. Lally also plans to add youth programs and indoor golf leagues to his offerings, along with rental opportunities for parties and team-building events.

Lally acknowledges that the career change is a big leap.

“I’m proud of the skillset I developed. I’m proud of the work I’ve done in the Lancaster community over the last eight years,” he says. “It really is a big deal for me and for my family to sort of repackage that and shine that light in a different direction.”

To learn more, visit injoygolf.com.