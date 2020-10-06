Here are some CBD products to add to your skin care routine

CBD (cannabidiol) is everywhere these days. From topical salves, lotions, oils, to a variety of foods and drinks. While we typically hear about all of the wonderful ways CBD works for pain relief and anxiety, it has also made its way into the skincare industry. So how can something like CBD be beneficial for our skin?
CBD and the ECS
Our body produces a type of cannabinoid, known as endocannabinoids, which support the endocannabinoid system (ECS). This system regulates the immune system functions, inflammatory response, and so much more. When our ECS is deficient, CBD oil can penetrate the skin and help support that system by imitating endocannabinoids. In other words, CBD helps restore a homeostatic balance to an out-of-whack ECS. Pain, inflammation, and an imbalance in skin cells, sebum glands, and the immune system are some of the root causes of many skin issues so adding CBD to your skincare regimen makes total sense. Here are just a few issues CBD oil can help with.
Anti-aging
CBD oil contains Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, which helps stimulate the production of collagen and prevents excessive water loss. Increased collagen production and hydration help to prevent the signs of aging caused by free radicals, such as reddened skin tone, dullness, fine lines, and wrinkles, for more youthful skin.
Psoriasis
Psoriasis, an autoimmune disease, causes the body to attack healthy skin cells and speed up their life cycle. Cells multiply quickly, leading to scaly red spots. Psoriasis can be painful and hard to control for those who suffer with the disease. CBD helps relieve pain and inflammation while decreasing the rapid skin cell multiplication by working with our body’s natural endocannabinoid system to restore balance to pain, inflammation, and immune responses.
Acne & Dry Skin
CBD oil acts as a balancer in instances of acne and dry skin with its antibacterial properties and sebum oil regulation. It regulates over-producing acne-causing sebum oil production, which helps to keep the skin free of excess bacteria that leads to clogged pores. In dry skin, it regulates the sebaceous glands to encourage oil production. This makes CBD oil a great choice for sensitive skin, as well as combination skin types. CBD’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties alleviate inflammation from irritated skin and help speed up healing time as well.
Eczema
Eczema causes patches of skin to turn red, crack, and become itchy and inflamed. Since CBD has a strong relation to the body’s natural endocannabinoid system, which directly relates to the allergic inflammation believed to be the leading cause of eczema, this makes CBD oil an excellent option to alleviate pain and inflammation. CBD also helps to relieve the dry skin caused by eczema.
Fortify Face Oil defies the effects of aging and nourishes dry skin with a vitamin-C rich CBD oil blend. Made with soothing borage seed oil, hydrating hemp seed oil, and other specially selected oils, Fortify fights free radicals and rejuvenates skin.
Soothe Face Oil calms sensitive and acne-prone skin with its anti-inflammatory CBD oil blend. Made with healing borage seed oil, nourishing hemp seed oil, and other specially selected oils, Soothe hydrates temperamental skin without clogging pores.
