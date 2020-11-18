Helping Our Community Be Extraordinary Together

Extraordinary Give, Lancaster County's marathon online giving event to benefit local nonprofits, takes place Friday, Nov. 20. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $50 million. This year's ExtraGive will benefit nearly 500 organizations. Here are just a few to consider when giving extra this year:
Here is everything you need to know.
What It Is: Lancaster County’s community wide celebration of giving! For 24 hours, donate online to more than 500 local organizations at ExtraGive.org and the Lancaster County Community Foundation, Rodgers & Associates, High Foundation and other sponsors will stretch your dollars with more than half MILLION DOLLARS in additional funds and prizes! That means every gift goes the extra mile for our community.
Why We’re Doing It: The Lancaster County Community Foundation works to make people’s ideas and investments do more for our community. Our work is to embolden you, your passions, and your hopes for Lancaster County, because together we’re extraordinary!
How it works:
- On Nov. 20, visit ExtraGive.org from any computer or device.
- Visit the pages of more than 500 organizations and learn how their work impacts Lancaster County.
- Make an online donation to an organization that is important to you (minimum $10) and every dollar donated will be stretched!
- Each organization then receives a percentage of the half million-dollar stretch pool. So, if an organization raises 3% of the day’s donations, they will receive 3% of the stretch pool!
How you can get involved:
- Mark your calendar for Nov. 20.
- Visit ExtraGive.org to see the participating organizations and learn how their work enriches our community!
- On Nov. 20, give to the causes that are important to you (minimum just $10!)
- Let us know why YOU give extra with #IGiveExtra! Post your video on social media and submit it at ExtraGive.org to be included in the special livestream: ExtraGive CAST
- Be a fundraising champion for your favorite organization and help crowdsource more support for the causes you care about. Sign up at an organization’s page!
- Tune into Extra Give CAST starting at 5 p.m. on ExtraGive.org for a special digital experience designed to create a safe and socially distant way for you to enjoy the 2020 Extraordinary Give from the comfort of your home!