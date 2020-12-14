Help the Pet Pantry help local pets

When families struggle financially, everyone suffers - including pets. Since 2011, the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County has provided pet food assistance to pet owners in need, allowing them to keep their furry family members in their homes.
Like so many others, the Pet Pantry is facing additional challenges this year due to COVID-19, with the cancellation or restructuring of many of its events including the December Open House and Food Drive.
For the past five years, the Open House has served as a kick-off event for our Food Drive to replenish Pet Pantry shelves for the long winter ahead.
This year, the organization has to forego the Open House but is inviting the public to drop off donations of dry or canned dog food as well as cat food, treats and kitty litter at its headquarters at 26 Millersville Road through December.
Pet Pantry held its first food drive in 2011. “I think we got 118 pounds of food, and we thought that was an immense amount,” Sanders says, noting the organization helped about 18 families when it first started. Now, it assists nearly 300 families each month.
Normally the December Open House will have donations reach around 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of food but that is only a fraction of what they distribute each year. “We’re providing 5,000 to 6,000 pounds of food per month,” Sanders states.
Normally they see a small uptick in applications for the food program during the winter, the pandemic has added to that number. However, the greatest increase has been in requests for one-time emergency assistance, she says, making it more important than ever to keep up winter food supplies.
While the Open House kicks off the Annual Food Drive, it also an opportunity for the Pet Pantry to share with the public its three-tiered mission: feed, fix and rescue.
In addition to food assistance, the organization offers the public a lower-cost spay and neuter clinic for owned dogs and cats, Trap Neuter Return services for stray cats as well as a rescue program for surrendered and stray animals.
The spay and neuter clinic is designed to make spaying or neutering dogs and cats more accessible and budget friendly but is not a replacement for regular veterinary care.
The Trap Neuter Return program is designed to help control the county’s feral cat population. Good Samaritans can humanely trap stray cats and bring them to the clinic for spaying or neutering. The cats also receive rabies and distemper shots before getting released back to where they were originally trapped. That fee is $35. Learn more by clicking here.
“It’s a service that’s badly needed. One female cat can have multiple litters each year,” Sanders says, noting that COVID-19 hampered their ability to operate the TNR program last spring. “The kitten season was overwhelming this year because we had to shut down during the red phase.”
Since starting the program in 2012, the Pet Pantry has spayed or neutered over 8,000 cats, including over 1,000 so far this year.
Since the beginning 2020 their rescue program has found 553 animals their forever homes and is continuing to grow each year.
“Every organization is basically in the same situation we are,” Sanders says. “There are not enough foster homes, there is not enough facility space. Your surrender list becomes a mile long. You can only take them in as fast as you adopt them out.”
Community support for Pet Pantry programs is crucial not only in December, but all year-round.
“Historically, when we get the word out, people step up to the plate,” she says. “ And we definitely need the help.”
The public can donate to the Pet Pantry food drive during regular business hours: noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is also a covered side porch for after-hours donations. For more information, visit https://petpantrylc.org/ or our Amazon Wish List here.