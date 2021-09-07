Help Schreiber’s Duckie Race make a big splash

The 33rd Annual Rubber Duckie Race and Festival is just around the corner, on Sunday, Sept. 12, and we are so close to having one of the most successful Duckie seasons ever.

We held our first Ducks and Trucks event back in June to kick off sales. That was a hit, with more than 500 parents and kids on hand to see and climb on trucks, do crafts and buy the first batch of Duckie tickets.

We brought you another set of online Duckie Stories, short, kid-friendly stories posted on our website that recounted the exploits of some of this year’s souvenir Duckies.

We had another successful round of Food Truck Fridays throughout the summer.

And, best of all, we are bringing back our in-person festival, scaled down a bit due to COVID, with games, pony rides, food trucks and, of course, the Duckie Race. We expect close to 20,000 duckies to be in the water, and WGAL’s Matt Barcaro will be on hand at the finish line as emcee to help us announce winners and hand out prizes.

Between now and then, we have some work to do. We are so close to our goal of raising $60,000 in Duckie ticket sales, but we’re not quite there, yet.

Here’s what you can do to help us and the Duckie Race make the biggest possible splash on Sept. 12 – buy whatever Duckies and tickets we have left:

•Order Duckies and tickets online at www.schreiberpediatric.org.

• Visit Schreiber during normal business hours until 5 p.m. Friday.

• Come out to the festival Sunday. We will be at Lancaster County Park from 2-5:30 p.m., with the racing Duckies hitting the water at 5 p.m.

Remember, all the dollars we raise from the Duckie Race will support the life-changing services Schreiber provides, services that are not available anywhere else in central Pennsylvania. And the top prize this year is again $10,000!

Even if you just buy a few Duckies, lots of small gifts will help us make big things happen for the children and families of Schreiber. Let’s make a big splash together on Sept. 12!

Learn more about Schreiber's Rubber Duckie Race by visiting our site.