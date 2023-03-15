Help identify who shot 2 Lancaster county dogs, killing 1

On Feb. 1 at approximately 7:18 pm, members of Pennsylvania State Police Troop J, Lancaster Station, responded to the first block of Pinnacle Road West, Martic Township, Lancaster County, for a report that two dogs had been shot. Upon State Police arrival, the property owner reported two dogs, one owned by property owner and the other by a visitor were out in the yard when she heard multiple gunshots. Upon investigation, the property owner's dog was found deceased in the yard. The other dog was transported to the Pet Emergency Treatment and Specialties (PETS) in Lancaster and survived after receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information please contact Trooper Reginella at the Barracks, 717-299-7650. Lancaster County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident. Call (800) 322-1913. Callers do not have to give their names. Tip calls to Crime Stoppers are immediately turned over to the investigating police.

The owner of the dog that was killed is also offering a reward of $1000.

https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers