Help find fugitive; up to $1,000 reward

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is looking for assistance in locating Victor Rivera, 56, who is wanted for multiple sex crimes against a child. As a result of the investigation, Detective Higgin’s charged Victor Rivera of Lancaster with 1 count of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child (F1), 1 count of Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child (F1), 1 count of Indecent Assault of a Child (M1), 1 count of Unlawful Contact with a Minor (F1), 1 count of Corruption of Minors (F3) and 1 count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (M1).

Anyone with information about Victor Rivera’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 and ask for Detective Higgins or a working Detective, or call 911 in case of an emergency. Persons with information can also call Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for the apprehension of this fugitive.

https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers.