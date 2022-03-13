Healthiest Things to Eat during National Nutrition Month

Have you ever wondered what a dietitian puts in their shopping cart? The dietitians at The GIANT Company are celebrating National Nutrition Month® by giving you a peek at products you’ll always find in their carts. A common theme among these nourishing foods is that they are all Guiding Star-rated, meaning they receive 1 (= good), 2 (= better) or 3 (= best) stars. GIANT has Guiding Star ratings on thousands of nourishing foods in its stores to help make finding balance even easier!

My family loves to stuff the GIANT brand Steamable Petite Sweet Potatoes with rotisserie chicken, shredded cheese, chopped veggies, and a scoop of Greek yogurt for a perfectly portioned dinner that’s ready in just 8 minutes. - Kilene Knitter, MS, RD, LDN

The GIANT brand Pineapple Chunks in Juice allows me to skip the added sugar without skipping on the convenience of a canned item, making it a great addition to quick fried rice and homemade pizza. - Shanna Shultz, RD, LDN

I use GIANT brand Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt as a protein-packed swap for mayonnaise in tuna salad or add herbs and spices for an upgrade to dips and dressings. - Taylor Guskind, RD, LDN

My family loves adding Ricotta Cheese to smoothies for a creamy protein boost and spreading it on frozen waffles with fruit and honey for an easy balanced breakfast. -Holly Doan, RD, LDN

The GIANT brand Frozen Riced Cauliflower is more than just a side dish in my home; I mix it in my oatmeal, add it to scrambled eggs, or combine it into a soup or casserole for added fiber and nutrients. - Mary Robinson, RD, LDN

My family uses Extra Virgin Olive Oil instead of butter for dressings, marinades, sautéing vegetables or meats, and sheet pan meals. - Joni Rampolla, MBA, RDN, LDN

I use Eggs regularly for super-fast and budget friendly dinners: to make veggie omelets; mix into fried rice - or add on top of a stir-fry.- Jennifer Schmiel, RD, LDN

Black Beans are an affordable protein source that my family loves to add to breakfast omelets topped with avocado and salsa. - Charlotte Scheid, M.Ed, RD, LDN

