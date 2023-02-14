Healthier Hearts, Longer Lives

Lancaster County residents can better prevent, recognize and get treatment for potential heart conditions now that they have closer and easier access to the world-class cardiology experts at Penn State Health.

When Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center opened its doors to patients in October 2022, heart care in the county grew exponentially. With the easily accessible, expertly staffed Emergency Department and the new cardiology practice in the attached outpatient services building, Lancaster Medical Center provides comprehensive heart care from trusted providers, conveniently close to home.

“Heart failure happens when your heart can’t keep up with demand,” said Dr. Joy Cotton, a Penn State Health cardiovascular disease specialist providing noninvasive cardiology care at Lancaster Medical Center. “There are two basic types: One where the heart doesn’t pump well enough, and another where the heart doesn’t relax well enough.”

Both types prevent the heart from adequately supplying the body’s cells with enough blood, making even light activities like walking and climbing stairs difficult.

Heart failure is a serious condition, and patients shouldn’t ignore warning signs like fatigue, shortness of breath and swelling in the lower extremities, Cotton notes. Though sometimes hereditary, heart failure is often associated with coronary artery disease, high blood pressure and a history of previous heart attacks.

“Millions of people develop heart failure, and the risk increase with age,” Cotton said. “But it isn’t a death sentence. With treatment, most patients can control their symptoms and live longer, healthier lives.”

Patients in Lancaster with the most complex or severe cardiovascular conditions can take comfort knowing that because Cotton and her colleagues are part of Penn State Health, they can consult with the advanced heart failure team at Penn State Heart and Vascular Institute in Hershey or transfer patients’ care there. The advanced heart failure team can treat heart disease from diagnosis to leading-edge clinical trials and, if necessary, heart transplants at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. In 1985, Hershey Medical Center became one of the first hospitals in the country to implant an artificial heart. Its patient survival rates for heart transplant and left ventricular assisted device implant surgeries rank among the nation’s best.

“Managing heart failure is a lifelong commitment,” Cotton said. “But I love getting to know patients like family and helping them extend their time with their loved ones.”

While Penn State Health’s teams of cardiovascular specialists are able to support heart patients and walk them through the best options of care, simple heart-healthy habits like staying active, eating well, maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding smoking can help most people significantly reduce their risk of heart failure.

“Cardiology is my favorite part of medicine,” Cotton said. “Seeing patients respond to treatment is rewarding, and so is the satisfaction of helping them feel better and live longer. That’s what matters most.”

