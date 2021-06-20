Headed to Tokyo: Gailen, Lakind Represent Israel in Summer Games

The Lancaster Barnstormers have two Olympians.

Left-handed pitcher Jared Lakind and outfielder Blake Gailen are finally headed to the Tokyo Summer Games as a part of the Israeli squad that has qualified to compete in the Olympic baseball tournament. Their trip will be coming one year after it was originally scheduled, but the pair will be leaving for Japan in late July and will miss nearly a month of the Atlantic League season.

Gailen, the Barnstormers’ all-time home run leader, was a part of Team Israel that captured the imagination of the world during the 2017 World Baseball Classic. They hope to repeat that magic in Tokyo.

“The WBC was one of the coolest experiences of my career,” said the native of California. “Being able to represent a country and a culture on a stage filled with the best of the best was something I’ll never forget.”

However, just to have the experience of heading to the Olympics is amazing.

“When thinking about playing in the Olympics, it’s not hard to have high expectations,” Gailen continued. The excitement leading up to this has been almost two years in the making, so we are all chomping at the bit to get there and start competing.”

“Being an Olympian means a lot,” said Lakind. “’Surreal’ would best describe it. And to represent Israel is such an honor.”

“This is the first time Israel will have ever been represented in the Olympics for baseball, so it’s beyond honorable to be part of something so big for a country that has so much depth and meaning for so many people,” added Gailen.

Both have the required level of Jewish heritage. In Gailen’s case, his father’s side of the family is Jewish, his mother’s is not. Lakind’s father is Jewish, his mother is of Christian heritage, and he was raised in both traditions. Most of the Israeli team is American, but they share that bond, and they are proud to represent the nation of Israel with their newly found Jewish brothers.

“The team bond is very tight,” says Lakind. “We are all there to accomplish one mission, to bring a gold medal home to Israel. Everyone is pulling for each other in every situation.”

“It’s fascinating to be part of something like this because the unity in the group was almost instantaneous,” Gailen added. “It’s not just because of our goal and purpose, but we are all the same, in a way…It’s a baseball/cultural brotherhood that makes fighting on the field together that much more impactful and meaningful.”

The Barnstormers are set to honor their two Olympians on Saturday, July 17 when Team Israel will play an exhibition game against the Susquehanna Valley Stars at noon.

