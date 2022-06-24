He Understands Patient Pain

Not only does Dr. Perry J. Argires have 22 years of experience in relieving patients’ pain, but he’s experienced that pain, first-hand. “I’ve had two neck surgeries myself, so I’ve been in the patient’s chair too,” says Dr. Argires. “It gives me a deeper understanding of what my patients are going through—I have more compassion for their pain, and it makes me more appreciative of quality of life.”

Dr. Argires is the senior partner at Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster—a practice he originally founded with his father. Today, there are five highly-skilled doctors on staff, addressing a wide range of spinal, neurological, and chronic pain disorders. “I’ve had a special interest in neck surgery, specifically disc replacement surgery, since 2007—going back 15 years,” says Dr. Argires, considered a leading expert in spinal disorders, including cervical disc replacement surgery. He practices minimally-invasive approaches, and his patients include those with Spinal Stenosis, disc disorder, and spinal tumors.

Dr. Argires encourages anyone with chronic pain to call Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster to begin their healing journey. Treatment plans are customized for each patient to alleviate pain and restore quality of life. “Back pain and neck pain are a leading cause of missed workdays, for those over the age of 40,” says Dr. Argires. “The doctors in our practice provide the highest level of spinal surgical care, neurological care, and treatment of chronic pain disorders in south central Pennsylvania.” Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster also treats patients with Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and migraine headaches, and offers screenings for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease/dementia. The practice also includes Dr. Louis A. Marotti, a spine fellowship-trained neurosurgeon; neurologist Dr. Jarod B. John who treats patients with migraine headache disorders, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s disease; Dr. Jack Smith, a fellowship-trained physiatrist who specializes in interventional treatments for spinal pain. Additionally, Dr. Steven M. Falowski recently joined the practice. A world-renowned expert in neuromodulation therapies for chronic pain disorders, he was recently recognized as a leader among his colleagues and was chosen to serve on the board of the North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS). Dr. Falowski also provides innovative surgical treatments for movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor.

Community ties are extremely important to the entire staff at Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster. “I lived in Lancaster County throughout my grade school and high school years, and I grew up in the Greek Orthodox Church,” says Dr. Argires. “Lancaster County and south central Pennsylvania is such a great place to live and raise a family, so I’m very fortunate to feel like I’m always surrounded by extended family.”

Visit Arigires Marotti to Learn More