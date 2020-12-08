Hand-made, artisan jewelry crafted by local jeweler!

When Kathryn Pearce was just 12 years old, her mother signed her up for a jewelry class and she made her first piece: a hammered and twisted wire bracelet.
“I was hooked,” she recalls. “It was a great way to get started, taking a plain piece of wire, folding it, hammering it and twisting it, and watching the transformation happen. Even as a teenager, I saw the magic of metal and what you can do with it.”
Pearce has been performing that magic for 35 years as owner and designer at Veleska Jewelry, a full-service jewelry boutique in Lancaster.
There are many reasons to consider a custom, handcrafted piece of jewelry, Pearce says. Perhaps you’re picturing something in your mind that you haven’t been able to find in a jewelry store. Or maybe you have an heirloom, such as a grandmother’s diamond, that you want to incorporate into a piece that is more modern or more in keeping with your personal style.
“I enjoy the reimagined piece where we start with an heirloom element and then create from there, because we’re combining the old with the new and we’re moving to another generation,” she says. “You’re creating a piece of history.”
While gemstones are the most common heirloom incorporated into custom pieces, Pearce has also created pendants out of plain wedding bands. One customer brought her three heirloom pieces: wedding rings from both of her late grandmothers and a diamond ring that had belonged to a late aunt.
“We combined all three rings into one necklace that she wore for something old on her wedding day,” Pearce says. “Although the family members were no longer alive, they were there sharing love at her wedding.”
Creating a custom piece may seem daunting for some, but Pearce’s collaborative style makes it easy to navigate the unfamiliar waters of jewelry design. The process begins with determining the type of piece, such as an engagement ring, earrings or necklace. Then it’s time to discover the customer’s style: Are they contemporary or vintage? Do they like florals or hard lines or curves? Once she knows their style, she can start showing them samples to determine their likes and dislikes.
Pearce will often do a handful of mini sketches of instant ideas that serve as a bouncing-off point. She may also do 3D modeling with clay before bringing the design to the computer, where she can make adjustments and refine lines. Pieces that incorporate existing components can start around $750. Complete custom designs that start from scratch typically start around $2,500. The process from start to finish takes about six to eight weeks.
Pearce creates each piece of jewelry with a combination of Old World techniques and modern technology, so the result is a blend of both character and precision.
Best of all, she says, it’s a blended effort.
“Just by being a part of the design process, there’s exhilaration in that,” she says. “You, in a sense, become a designer because we’re collaborating together.”
That collaborative effort makes each piece more meaningful to Pearce, as well. She loves hearing her clients’ stories and the process of infusing those stories into each piece of jewelry.
“They all have a story. I have an attachment to all of them, because they’re so personal,” Pearce says. “For each client, it’s an expression of them that we’ve captured.”
Veleska Jewelry is located at 2943 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603. Social distancing protocols are in place for In-person consultations. Virtual appointments are also available. Stop in or visit veleska.com to make an appointment and view holiday hours. Hand-made, artisan jewelry crafted by local jeweler!