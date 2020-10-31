Christa Prutzman of Lititz was selected as the winner of the Halloween Costume contest for her submission of her children, Joseph, 5, Julia, 2, and Daniel, 5, dressed as characters from the popular movie "Toy Story."
More than 40 entries were received and the winner was selected by a random drawing. Prutzman will receive a $100 Target gift card.
The trio of siblings went trick or treating Friday night in the Lititz area in their costumes.
According to their mother, the twins have been '"obsessed with "Toy Story" and Julia is blonde with blue eyes, so she got to be Little Bo Peep."
The contest was sponsored by Penn State Children's Hospital.