Growing a confident future

When it comes to transforming communities, Denise Wayman knows firsthand the power of using financial success for a greater good.

As regional operations manager for Everence Federal Credit Union, she helps businesses and individual clients strengthen the community through values-based banking. And as a board member of ASSETS, she’s part of an organization that helps entrepreneurs, especially those who are diverse and underrepresented, build vibrant and sustainable communities.

“My passion is seeing people grow, people learn and be able to achieve more than they think they can,” Wayman says.

That philosophy of using business for good is at the core of both nonprofits, and it’s the reason Everence Financial and ASSETS are strengthening their partnership to do even more good together.

The fruits of their individual labors are felt in big and small ways throughout the community.

Lancaster Burger Company launched eight years ago with a startup loan from Everence Federal Credit Union and maintains a business line of credit.

“Everence played a large role in helping us to begin our small business,” says company co-owner Lyndsey Smoker. “We feel that food brings people together in community and fellowship … and that builds relationships. And that is the ultimate goal of our company - to be able to support people and give back to our community.”

Amer Al Fayadh, an Iraqi immigrant who arrived in Lancaster County with his family more than a decade ago, was inspired by his own challenges to start Communication Essentials with support from ASSETS. The business offers language and interpretation services and diversity training to help others experiencing a similar journey.

“ASSETS is doing the grassroots work of promoting and educating the community about ethical business,” Al Fayadh says. “In any new movement, you have to do a lot of education on the ground. They play an important role in that.”

Although founded nearly 50 years apart, both Everence and ASSETS have their roots in Anabaptist traditions. Everence began as Mennonite Mutual Aid, and later combined with Mennonite Federal Credit Union, offering financial services to church service volunteers. Today, Everence is focused on helping clients integrate their faith and values into their financial decisions, with the idea that financial stability and success can go hand in hand with a greater good.

That could mean helping individual clients bank and invest according to their values, prepare for retirement and create a legacy of stewardship to causes that matter to them. It could also mean managing endowment funds and employee benefits for nonprofits like Good Samaritan Services, whose efforts annually assist hundreds of people out of homelessness and poverty to a place of stability.

ASSETS started in 1993 as an initiative of Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA), an international economic development organization that creates business solutions for poverty. Today, ASSETS also offers in-depth training and financing for entrepreneurs, and works with them to measure and improve their business’s social and environmental performance.

Entrepreneur Isaac Etter used startup capital from ASSETS to launch a website and develop core branding for Identity, an educational platform and community of support for foster and adoptive families. Such ventures align with ASSETS' mission of looking beyond the bottom line to focus on businesses that also make a positive impact on the community and the planet.

“The entrepreneurs, the people that we’re serving, they’re the heroes in the spotlight of their own story. We’re just the guides,” says Kirsten McWilliams, Senior Marketing Coordinator for ASSETS. “We empower them so they can do the work in their community. … We walk alongside them as they grow in the process of their entrepreneurial journey.”

At one point in their relationship, Everence walked alongside ASSETS in its own entrepreneurial journey, offering technical support for processing small business loans until ASSETS’ Community Lending department could handle the process in-house. Everence continues to have a presence on the community lending board.

“Because of the initial support and continuous partnership with Everence, ASSETS was able to achieve that milestone,” McWilliams says.

Over the years, the nonprofits have built on that history of mutual support. Everence administers ASSETS’ retirement accounts and has sponsored ASSETS fundraisers like She Owns It, a forum for female entrepreneurs. Likewise, ASSETS presents workshops for Everence’s Stewardship University, an annual event that helps participants learn how to be good stewards of their God-given resources.

“In this line of work, both Everence and ASSETS, we are providing education and tools for individuals to learn and succeed,” Wayman says.

The partnership between Everence and ASSETS continues to evolve. By collaborating on new ways to work together, both nonprofits hope they, too, will learn and succeed in helping even more people transform their communities.

To read more Balance stories, click here.