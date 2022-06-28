Give with Meaning

A few years ago, a Lancaster County widow attended a seminar on women and generosity at Stewardship University, a ministry partnership between Everence Financial® and the local faith community.

The woman certainly didn’t need a lesson in generosity. Although she lived on approximately $4,000 a month, she gave away tens of thousands of dollars each year to many causes, from local nonprofits to impoverished children in developing countries.

However, her generosity did not sit well with her financial adviser at the time, who constantly discouraged her from giving away her money.

She was undeterred.

“I have what I need,” she said. “I give because I have the means to do so and would rather spend money trying to improve lives than accumulating things.”

What she really needed was a financial partner who respected and supported her giving spirit. She not only found that partner in Everence Financial Consultant Mackenzie Snader, but also discovered how she could make an even bigger impact with her giving by creatively aligning her financial decisions with her faith and values.

“Comparatively speaking, for her income and her assets, percentage-wise she’s one of the most generous people I have encountered,” Snader said. “She really has a passion for helping marginalized people, for empowering people to help themselves.”

In turn, Snader empowered her client to do even more.

“It’s about helping people feel like their giving is truly leaving the legacy they want in the world,” Snader said.

Women like Snader’s client are wielding increasing financial influence. Boston College’s Center on Wealth and Philanthropy estimates that women will control two-thirds of the nation’s wealth by 2030. Many of those women – especially those who are single or widowed – prefer to work with a female financial adviser.

Historically, however, women have been underrepresented in the industry. Barron’s reports that only 15%-20% of financial advisers are women. Among certified financial planners the numbers have remained stagnant as well, with women representing fewer than a quarter of all CFPs, according to the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.

Everence is bucking that trend with women representing about 50% of its financial consultant team, including five of its eight certified financial planners.

CFPs have a higher level of accountability and continuing education requirements, said Amanda Rock, the first female Everence financial consultant in the Central Penn region to earn the CFP designation.

“We have a lot of people, especially women, who call and say, ‘I’d really like to work with a woman,’” Rock said. “It’s reassuring for a client to see that the women are also CFPs.”

Snader’s client said she wasn’t specifically looking for a female financial consultant, but she’s glad she found this particular one.

“I feel very comfortable with Mackenzie,” she said. “I think I can talk with her about anything, and she certainly understands why I need to donate generously.”

Like many of the people Everence serves, Snader’s client found herself pulled in many directions, giving small amounts to many different organizations. Snader’s first goal was to look for themes in her giving and narrow down the most meaningful causes in her life.

“The process is customized to each client,” Snader says. “One question I really like to ask is, ‘If you could snap your fingers and solve any problem in the world magically, what would that thing be?’ I start to get a sense of their value system, what’s important to them, what causes they maybe should be giving toward.”

Everence places an emphasis on socially responsible investing, offering numerous ways to make financial decisions that support meaningful causes, if that aligns with their financial goals.

Everence offers a selection of portfolios that screen out certain companies related to certain values-related goals. Or they can influence a corporation’s behavior and decisions through shareholder advocacy. They can also make impact investments that generate a financial return while also supporting causes they consider important.

Snader helped the woman invest more intentionally and increase her generosity, all while ensuring that her own needs were met.

“It’s not about just building more wealth, it’s about being so confident in their own financial future that it empowers them to give,” Rock said. “If we can do that, we are changing the world.”

Learn more at everence.com/centralpenn