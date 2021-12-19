Give the gift of Scoops and Boulders

With one week left until Christmas, it’s crunch time for holiday shoppers everywhere. If you’re still struggling to find that special present for someone on your list, consider a gift card.

A November survey by Statista, an online portal providing market and consumer data, found that 35% of U.S. consumers would be happy to get gift cards for Christmas. Gift cards far outpaced clothing, computer and electronic items, books, cosmetics, games and toys in the survey, coming in second only to cash.

The right gift card can be just as meaningful as any other gift, especially when it offers a chance to enjoy a favorite food or experience with friends and family.

A gift card to Scoop’s Ice Cream & Grille and Boulders Mini Golf in Mountville offers all of that and more. Sure, the start of winter isn’t usually when people think of ice cream and miniature golf, but who wouldn’t welcome a reminder this holiday season that spring will be right around the corner in a few short months?

Scoops Ice Cream and Grille and Boulders Miniature Golf, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, are both owned by Jason Risner and Gabby Petrina.

Boulders features 19 holes that wind through boulders, cascading waterfalls, and foot bridges that cross over streams and ponds.

Scoops carries 24 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream, soft serve, specialty sundaes and homemade waffle cones, along with a casual dining menu featuring American fare such as cheesesteaks, Angus burgers, award-winning pork barbecue, specialty salads, wraps and subs.

Scoops also has three food trucks to cater any type of event.

Gift cards are good for both Scoops and Boulders. They are available in a variety of denominations, or you can customize the amount. Ordering is as simple as visiting bouldersminigolf.com or scoopsgrille.com and clicking on “Purchase Gift Cards.” Choose your favorite design and have it sent to the recipient’s email inbox immediately or at a future date. Buy one for yourself, too.

Then everyone can look forward to a round of mini golf followed by a great meal and an ice cream treat once Boulders and Scoops reopen next spring. Until then, check out Scoops Grille on Facebook for winter updates and opening day news in 2022.

