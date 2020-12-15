Give the Gift of Good Health this Holiday Season.

Please enable JavaScript to properly view our site.

Fizikaflex and Fitbit can help you and your family stay healthy, active and connected in 2021.

Fizikaflex is a digital wellness platform that helps people set and meet personal wellness goals in a community of like-minded peers. Fizikaflex Daily Health Journal helps users track physical activity, mindful eating, sleep and hydration and measure progress in meeting personal wellness goals.

Fizikaflex and Fitbit user, Judi, finds Fizikaflex helpful during the pandemic … 

“With Fizikaflex, I learned about being part of a group, rather than working out on my own.  Fizikaflex encouraged me to look at sleep, nutrition, and physical therapy.  It helped me stay on track. Wearing a Fitbit device makes me accountable to myself!”

 

Fizikaflex is the product of Fizika Group, a Lancaster-based developer of health and wellness solutions.

Fitbit users can sync daily step count, sleep and water consumption in their Fizikaflex account. Our goal is to enable people to take charge of their health and be motivated to stay healthy and strong.” said Fizika Group CEO Martha Harris.

Fizikaflex subscribers receive a 25% discount on Fitbit’s extensive line of trackers and smartwatches. For more information visit www.fizikagroup.com

