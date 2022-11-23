Give Back with Sundance Car Wash this Season

Each year when the holidays roll around, our thoughts turn to finding the perfect gifts for family and friends. Christmas, after all, is a wonderful time for giving and for expressing our love and care for others. But generosity doesn’t always have to come in the form of a beautifully wrapped package. Here are some other ways you can be generous during the holidays and all year-round:
GIVE YOUR TIME: Put away your phone and other distractions and take the time to listen and be fully present with your family.
GIVE YOUR TREASURE: Make a financial donation to help others, whether it’s those in need in your local community or the victims of an unexpected natural disaster like Hurricane Ian.
GIVE OF YOURSELF: Be a good neighbor, whether that means lending a tool or lending a hand. If you’re mechanically inclined, help someone make repairs in their home. Whatever your skills and training, share them without expecting anything in return.
GIVE YOUR SUPPORT: Encourage others around you and lift them up by offering words of affirmation.
GIVE YOUR HOSPITALITY: Thanks to COVID-19, the simple act of gathering and sharing life together has become a lost art. Recapture the joy of togetherness by inviting friends and family over to share a meal.
GIVE YOUR PATIENCE: While some enjoy the holiday hustle and the bustle, many struggle with crowded malls, grocery stores and roads. Show patience and grace toward others. Let someone cut in front of you at the checkout line or in that line of bumper-to-bumper traffic.
“There’s power in generosity,” says Brian Hollinger, owner of Sundance Car Wash. “It’s contagious, it makes you feel good, it changes your perspective on life, and it can change the lives of others, too.”
Sundance Car Wash is showing its own generosity this holiday season. From Thanksgiving through Christmas Day, car wash gift cards will be available at a 20% discount. Sundance will also donate 10% of all gift card sales to the American Red Cross to benefit Hurricane Ian relief.
“We’re giving our customers a great deal, and we’re giving back, too,” Hollinger says.
Purchase gift cards in person from value card kiosks at all five Sundance Car Wash locations:4213 Division Highway, Blue Ball; 1234 Lititz Pike, Lancaster; 1726 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster; 2154 Columbia Ave., Lancaster; and 118 W. Main St., Leola.
You can also purchase gift cards online at sundancewash.com.