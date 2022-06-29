Give back. Wear forward

When you think about giving back to your community, you might consider volunteering at a local food bank, donating blood, cooking meals for a sick neighbor or writing a check to a worthy cause.

But what about cleaning out your closet?

Consider that pair of pants that you haven’t worn in a year or two. Maybe they no longer fit your waistline. Or perhaps they simply don’t fit into your new work-from-home wardrobe. Don’t throw them in the trash or let them take up space on a hanger. Donate them to CommunityAid. You might be amazed at what a simple pair of pants can do.

CommunityAid is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that creates quality jobs across Central Pennsylvania, offers an affordable shopping experience at six thrift store and donation center locations, and helps hundreds of nonprofit partners further their work in the community.

And all that good work starts with you.

When you donate those pants, you’re making a conscious decision to help CommunityAid provide critical resources to your neighbors in need in a multitude of ways.

Here’s how:

Your donations of gently used clothing and other items keep CommunityAid thrift stores stocked and in business, providing jobs for more than 400 people in the community. Staff members process thousands of donated items daily. They’ll inspect those pants for quality, price them accordingly, and get them out on the sales floor, where they can do even more good. When a customer purchases your donated pants, they are getting a quality item at an affordable price. While some thrift store shoppers are simply looking for a bargain, others are truly in need. CommunityAid thrift stores create a beautiful and pleasant shopping experience, allowing families to shop with dignity.

After the purchase, your donation keeps on giving. The proceeds from your pants go right back to the community. CommunityAid gives thousands of dollars every month to local nonprofit and charitable organizations. In Lancaster County alone, CommunityAid partners with over 60 nonprofits, including community churches and organizations focused on housing, food insecurity, children, mental health, veterans, addiction treatment and more.

Since 2009, CommunityAid has donated more than $17 million back into the community.

“Creating an everlasting positive impact is what drives us,” says Matt Healy, marketing director of CommunityAid. “We’re very committed to growing our local communities and strengthening our neighbors through our work.”

CommunityAid also distributes Care Cards to its nonprofit partners, who in turn give them to the families in need, allowing them to shop at a CommunityAid thrift store for any items they may require. Additionally, The CommunityAid Foundation awards grants to nonprofit partners who address barriers to housing, food, and basic needs. The CommunityAid Foundation, founded in 2021, was established to build efficiency with local nonprofit partners addressing barriers to housing, food, and basic needs.

Getting started

Helping CommunityAid to help your neighbors is as easy as donating items you no longer need or want.

CommunityAid accepts most gently used clothing, from shirts, pants, shorts and shoes to rain jackets, winter coats and sweaters. They also accept cookware, home decor, artwork, similar household items. They do not accept pillows, cushions, or padded items.

CommunityAid has clothing donation bins at a variety of locations throughout central Pennsylvania. However, the best way to donate is to take your items directly to one of the six thrift stores in Lancaster, York, Hanover, Mechanicsburg, Harrisburg, and Selinsgrove. Each store has its own donation center.

If you like, CommunityAid can even credit your donation to a specific nonprofit partner in its database. That way your donation will help not only the person who purchases it, but also a worthy organization of your choice doing good in your community.

“The amount of love and the amount of care that comes from something like that is remarkable,” Healy says. “You know the impact really starts with you.”

CommunityAid’s Lancaster store is located at 31 Rohrerstown Road. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The donation center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit communityaid.org.