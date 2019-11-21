Girls on the Run: Lancaster 5K at Millersville University on Nov. 23

The elementary and middle school years were difficult ones for Lauren Sweigart. Classmates made fun of her appearance, and she struggled with confidence and self-image. In her effort to fit in, she didn’t always make the best choices, she recalls.
Those days may be far in the past for the newly married Sweigart, a kindergarten teacher at Smoketown Elementary School, but they made a lasting impression. So much so that she has taken those difficult memories and turned them into a power for good as a coach for Girls on the Run, a program designed to inspire young girls to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind.
“It’s a program like this that I needed growing up,” says Sweigart, who coaches a team of third- to fifth-grade girls at Smoketown Elementary. “I continue to use myself as an example with the girls and stress to them that each lesson has the ability to positively impact their lives moving forward. It has taught me the importance of teaching self-love, real beauty, conflict resolution, friendships and teamwork to girls at a young age so that they have a strong foundation laid about who they are, what they can achieve and what kinds of relationships are worth having in their lives.”
Girls on the Run is a 10-week program that uses discussion, activities and running games to help girls in third through fifth grade become joyful, healthy and confident while developing life skills such as managing emotions, helping others, decision-making and conflict resolution. The program culminates in a celebratory 5K run, which takes place this year the day after the Extraordinary Give, at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, at Millersville University.
Again this year, Girls on the Run will participate in the Extraordinary Give on Nov. 22.
Now in its 10th year, the Lancaster chapter of this international program began in fall 2009 with just 25 girls on two teams in Landisville. This fall’s roster includes 55 teams and a total of 770 girls representing 14 out of 16 Lancaster County school districts, all Lebanon County school districts, as well as a number of private and parochial school, says Carrie Johnson, executive director of Girls on the Run of Lancaster and Lebanon Counties. She anticipates about 1,300 to 1,400 girls and 100 teams for the spring session.
In the past decade, the Lancaster program has served 15,000 girls. Funds raised through the Extraordinary Give ensure that all interested girls can participate, Johnson says, noting that over 53 percent of girls in the fall session received financial assistance.
“The program continues to become a part of more and more families’ lives and girls’ lives,” Johnson says.
Once girls reach middle school, they can participate in Heart and Sole, a Girls on the Run program geared to issues and needs more relevant to that age group. High school girls have the opportunity to be junior coaches.
Josey Dombach participated in the Heart and Sole program at Landis Run Intermediate School back when it was known as Girls on Track. Now a 16-year-old junior at Manheim Township High School, Dombach volunteers as a junior coach for the Girls on the Run program at Nitrauer Elementary School.
“As a participant, I really loved just meeting new people and getting a new group of girls to know,” Dombach says. “My coaches were great. Learning how to navigate life and learning about the struggles that might come my way and how to face them was super helpful.”
Now she’s helping give younger girls those same opportunities. Dombach started coaching in the spring season and is even more involved this fall, running with the girls, helping them with games and warmups, and even leading some lessons. She especially enjoys activities that involve asking the girls questions about their lives and what’s going on in school.
“The thing that I love about the younger girls is that their fully themselves,” she says. “It’s just a reminder to just be yourself and be accepted for who you are.”
As a whole, the Girls on the Run curriculum is designed to develop the 6 Cs: caring, character, confidence, competence, connection and contribution.
A longitudinal study by the University of Minnesota found that the Girls on the Run program had a positive impact on participants’ physical, nutritional, emotional, mental and social health. There are secondary outcomes as well. Johnson notes that former participants and junior coaches have written about their Girls on the Run experience in college essays and law school applications. As a junior coach, Dombach discovered how much she enjoys working with kids, as well as being a role model and a leader. It’s inspired her to consider a career in teaching.
Sweigart doesn’t need a university study to show her the program’s impact.
“I have seen very dramatic changes in many of the girls that go through this program, especially those girls who participate over a span of two to three years,” Sweigart says. “I have seen girls’ confidence make 180-degree turns. I have seen shy and closed-off girls blossom and open up. I have seen girls who felt they had nowhere they belonged and for the first time found a place they felt safe, supported and cared for.”
Crossing the finish line at the end of the 5K embodies so much more than merely finishing a race. For many girls, it’s achieving something they never thought possible.
For the seventh year, the culminating 5K for the fall session will be held at Millersville University on Nov. 23. The spring 5K is held at Franklin and Marshall College. Each girl has a running buddy age 16 or older who, along with family, friends and members of the community, offers them encouragement.
“To be surrounded on that day by that sunshine and positive energy is something they will never ever forget,” Johnson says. “We want every girl to cross the finish line with the gift of confidence to make better decisions, take more risks, learn how to connect and be a role model for character.”
Like the Girls on the Run program itself, the 5K event has grown exponentially, with the university community serving as volunteers for everything from parking to cheer zones. Johnson also expects 200 to 300 members of the community to join in the fun.
“To see the energy that people in the community have for the organization and the mission, and to watch that grow, that’s been really fun to watch,” Johnson says.
Watching Girls on the Run grow has been fun, too. And that growth is not just in numbers, but in scope as well. To increase access and inclusion for all girls, the local council will be adding a week-long day camp to its offerings in June 2020. The full-day camp is designed for any girl and will attract girls who are unable to commit to the traditional 10-week program in spring or fall. The camp will start small, with 45 girls divided into three teams of 15, Johnson says.
Additionally, GOTR International is currently building a curriculum for a second-grade program that could be available within a few years.
“Girls reach their height of confidence at the age of 9,” Johnson says, after which those “not enough” thoughts of not being pretty enough or skinny enough or smart enough start to creep in. “We want to get to them before then.”
The interest is certainly there, says Sweigart, noting that many of her 5- and 6-year-old kindergartners excitedly await the day when they will be old enough to join a Girls on the Run team.
After seven years as a Girls on the Run coach, Sweigart has found that she’s gained as much from the program as the young girls she hopes to inspire.
“I’ve had the amazing opportunity to be a positive female role model to girls who have dealt with feelings of anger, resentment or depression and tried my best to help them find ways to laugh, smile, have a voice and see the good in themselves and in their lives,” Sweigart says. “Most of all, I have been impacted by the girls themselves, who often end up teaching me important lessons in resilience, strength and acceptance. This program has, without a doubt, taken a piece of my heart, and I am forever grateful.”
The Girls on the Run fall 5K starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Millersville University. To register or volunteer, visit gotrlancaster.org/5K. To donate, select Girls on the Run on the Extraordinary Give website.