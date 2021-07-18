Gindl Rewrites The Books

Lancaster Right Fielder Makes Club History

Great moments in history can sometimes begin in seemingly meaningless situations.

Take the recent streaks by Lancaster Barnstormers right fielder Caleb Gindl.

The Lancaster Barnstormers were coming off a 3-1 waterlogged game at Long Island and were getting beaten rather soundly on a June Sunday afternoon when Gindl greeted the Ducks’ Anthony Rosati with a homer to lead off the ninth inning. Even when the Florida native capped the seven-run outburst with a three-run double, there was no sense that history was in the making.

Two days later, with the Barnstormers in Lexington, KY, Gindl launched a leadoff blow against former Boston Red Sox starter Henry Owens. In the second game of that series, he took the first Atlantic League pitch from another former big leaguer, J.J. Hoover, out of Lexington Legends Ballpark. The next night, Josh Ravin fell victim to Gindl’s fourth homer in four days.

Lancaster’s long bus ride back from Lexington did nothing to slow down the former Brewer. He took Clinton Hollon out of the park on the first pitch to extend the homer streak to five. He got to Joe Harris in the fourth inning on Saturday night for his sixth straight game with a long ball, tying Ryan Harvey’s record from 2012.

Harvey was erased from that line of the record book the following night when Gindl went deep twice against former Major League right-hander Manny Corpas, leaving the yard in both the first and fourth innings. Gindl had a new record.

He was not finished with establishing new lines in the record books. Gindl kept hitting. And scoring. And driving home runs. While his home run skein ended at seven, he batted safely and drove in runs in 12 in a row. Even when those streaks were over, he found a way to continue crossing home plate.

One night, he failed to earn his way on base but reached on an error and still scored. Gindl came home a franchise record 17 games before Gastonia shut him down on July 9.

“It was a great little ride,” said Gindl. “I could not have done it without the help of my teammates and coaches. The beautiful thing about baseball is that yesterday is over and today is a new day to start it all over.”

