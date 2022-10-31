Get your Lancaster’s Cutest Pets Calendar Now

Lancaster’s Cutest Pets Calendars are available now!

Purchase your calendar through our online store here: https://shop.steinmancommunications.com/products/2023-cutest-pets-calendar

A portion of the proceeds of each calendar will go to Humane Pennsylvania in Lancaster. Pre-order by 11/8/2022 to ensure availability! Calendars will be printed in a limited supply.

The top thirteen top pets were chosen by you out of 416 entries, across three rounds of voting. Each animal will be featured as the pet of the month in a beautiful, glossy wall calendar. A special congratulations to Dexter Mercado, who will be the cover model for our 2023 calendar.

This photo contest was not only fun for pet owners but gave back to Humane Pennsylvania in Lancaster to help fund their adoption centers, accredited non-profit veterinary hospitals, emergency animal rescue services, community pet assistance programs, and an animal-focused charitable foundation. We were able to raise over $9,000 for Humane Pennsylvania in Lancaster so far!

Winners

1 | Dexter Mercado – 2,167 Votes

2 | Finley Houser – 1,527 Votes

3 | Raya Roman – 1,390 Votes

4 | Rosie DiTaranto – 1,307 Votes

5 | Huxley Kontanis – 1,100 Votes

6 | Gracie Grammes – 1,029 Votes

7 | Nala Armold - 950 Votes

8 | Max Rau - 865 Votes

9 | Indy Edgar - 864 Votes

10 | Echo McAndrews - 839 Votes

11 | Nova & Sippi Lynch - 821 Votes

12 | MurPhy Kastle - 818 Votes

13 | Luca Stauffer-IU13 - 807 Votes