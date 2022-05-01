Stop. Take inventory of the last two and a half years personally and globally. In some instances, tumult has waned. For others, resolution feels distant. But something connects us – to our families and each other: Endurance. Chelsea Gallo returns to the podium of the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra as the fourth and final music director candidate of its search. Just in time for Mother’s Day, her program Earthbound focuses on honoring familial ties and the power of shared endurance.

Gallo explains the connecting thread of the program. "We are all earthbound. We are from the earth and limited in our space and time here. Each of these works reflects us – regular folks trying to get by. Sometimes it takes the sting of hurt to appreciate the joys of life. After going through challenges like the pandemic, we can reunite with our families and loved ones, forever changed by the experience but assured that we will be okay."

Earthbound will open with Aaron Copland's iconic Appalachian Spring Suite. Based on the 1944 ballet conceived and choreographed by dance legend Martha Graham, the suite recalls the journey of a young pioneer couple starting a life together in early 19th-century Pennsylvania. Copland's use of orchestral color and space creates an uplifting and distinctive American sound. "The story is symbolic of all Americans. It's about optimism and a unified spirit," Gallo relates.

When selecting this program in the aftermath of the pandemic, Gallo asked herself, "What do people need in order to attend a concert right now?" Immediately, Samuel Barber's lyrical setting of a poem by James Agee came to mind. Knoxville: Summer of 1915 is a poignant portrait of childhood memories, family, and lazy summer evenings. Barber's orchestration subtly embodies the text, capturing simple joys touched by family loss and heartache. Interspersed throughout the orchestration, soprano Shannon Jennings will convey excerpts of the poem.

Closing the concert is Brahms' affirming Symphony No. 2. While known for its cheerful imagery of nature, this symphony is not without its storms. "Both the Barber and Brahms grow out of a place of mourning. There is intense beauty in that," says Gallo. "There is so much to experience over the course of the symphony's four movements. . . . By the end, there is a true sense of achievement." Gallo adds, "[It] is not all dark, nor is it all light. . . . It conveys a sense of the internal and external."

Performances of Earthbound will take place on Friday, May 6 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, May 7 at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster. Ticket prices range from $35 to $75.

The LSO's final Neighborhood Series of the season will take place on Thursday, May 5 at 7:00 pm, also at First Presbyterian Church. This free performance titled Symphonic Imbibements will celebrate Lancaster's diverse and vibrant restaurant and bar scene. Tickets are not required for the Neighborhood Series, and availability is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The LSO's 75th anniversary season has been one of new vision, fresh faces, and meaningful music-making. It has been a time of "coming through" and "pressing toward." Audiences will no doubt relate. Come sit with us. Take a breath. Take heart. The LSO has endured. Tickets and additional information about the remaining performances this season can be found at www.lancastersymphony.org or by calling the LSO office at (717) 291-6440.