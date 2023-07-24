When you need a venue for a party or team-building event, what’s the best option in the area? I’d argue that The Works in Wyomissing stands out from the competition with exciting activities for groups of all ages, plus excellent dining options.

The Works is a sprawling facility housed in an historic textile building, dating back to 1896. This beautiful building, with wood floors, exposed brick, and soaring ceilings, houses some seriously enormous, best-in-class fun. Among the many options are laser tag, go-karts, a massive arcade, giant slides, ball pits, a zip line, and more.

I recently took a group of ten adults to The Works for an afternoon of team building. Because of the sheer size of the facility, our group never felt crowded or rushed during our two hours of activities.

Xtremely Big Slides

First up on our schedule was Xtreme Air. Here we met our party coordinator, Julia, the first of several employees who impressed us with their friendly, helpful attitudes. Julia was knowledgeable and organized and ensured we moved from activity to activity on time. Since this was our first stop, she got us registered and provided our wristbands and free sticky socks.

Xtreme Air is a huge space with a half-dozen giant slides in different configurations, plus a giant swing and a zip line. For us adults, Xtreme Air was a chance to return to the joys of childhood by racing down the slides, some of which shoot you into the air, or drop you into a funnel, before landing on the cushioned pad.

Pro tips:

• You’ll be sliding face first on a mat, so if you wear glasses put them in the lockers.

• Tuck your phone in a pocket or fanny pack.

• If you’re tall, make sure your knees are on the mat (mine weren’t, ouch).

• Racing down the four-across slide gets those competitive team juices flowing.

Go-Go-Go Karts

Our second stop was next door at Slick Willy’s to drive electric karts around a large, looping indoor track. We were supplied with clean head socks and helmets, given safety instructions, checked to make sure we were correctly buckled in, then off we went. The karts are fast and in excellent condition, so you feel secure and in control.

Driving karts releases your inner Mario Andretti (or Richard Petty or Dale Earnhardt or whomever is your personal spirit driver). I had an adrenaline rush as I floored it around the curves and passed friends on the straightaways. I felt like pretty hot stuff, until seeing on the screen that I came in fourth place. Oh well, don’t tell Mario.

Pro tips:

• The first 15 seconds on the track are limited to a slow speed to allow everyone to enter the track safely.

• Pay attention to the instructions so that you don’t accidentally turn off your kart (like I did).

• The people you least expect will win at karts; winning takes strategy as much as derring-do.

Ready, Aim, Laser!

My personal favorite of our activities was The Laser Mill. This space is an enormous two-level playing field with obstacles, ramps, recharge stations, and leaderboard displays. We watched an instructional and safety video on our game type (Domination), then we got suited up and divided into red and green teams and entered to do battle.

I didn’t pay close enough attention (typical) to the training video or to our helpful staff member (also typical) so during the first round I didn’t understand that the key to winning is not to tag your opponents, it’s to claim different sectors of the playing field. Each sector is marked by an archway that changes color when your team controls it. You control a sector simply by passing under the archway, but you keep control by defending that sector from your opponents.

By the end of three rounds of play, we were all sweaty, exhausted, and exhilarated from walking very fast (but not running!), hiding, dodging, sneaking, and pouncing, around and around the two levels.

Pro tips:

• Pay attention to the instruction video and the staff so you know what the strategy is (capture those sectors).

• Hydrate well beforehand, we were very thirsty by the end.

• Assign each person on your team an area of the playing field to capture and defend.

Dining at Building 24

The Works has two dining areas, The Works Restaurant and Building 24. Our group dined in Building 24, a lively space with a high-energy vibe. Our server, Bailey, was efficient and fun and gave great recommendations for both drinks and food.

Given that we were all parched after The Laser Mill, we started with beers and some excellent house-made cocktails, such as a refreshing spritz with watermelon, mint, and gin. I wanted something light for dinner, so I chose the sesame tuna chop salad as my entrée. The salad had good-sized cubes of seared tuna tossed in a light sesame dressing with crisp cabbage, radish, cucumber, orange segments, and crispy wonton strips. As a self-proclaimed foodie, I thought it was perfect.

Other dishes our group enjoyed included seared scallops on a cauliflower puree, vegan cauliflower steak with chimichurri, roasted brussels sprouts, steak tacos, and calabrian pomodoro mussels. Overall, the menu does a wonderful job of balancing lighter fare with more substantial choices and easily satisfies meat eaters, vegetarians, and vegans.

Games of Chance and Skill

We finished our time at The Works with a visit to their arcade, The Gameroom. Because I’m older, I focused on old-school games like Skee-Ball, whack-a-mole, and air hockey, but there are plenty of cutting-edge games including ones with VR headsets. I’m pleased to report that I won a stuffed dragon, showing that my game skills are still on point.

Geared for Fun

Overall, The Works provided a fantastic group party experience. The facility, activities, and games are top-notch but it’s the staff that really makes the difference. Friendly, helpful faces are everywhere, ready to ensure that for however long you are there, you are having endless fun.

Planning a party or a team building excursion? Contact The Works by emailing Parties@GearedForFun.com or calling 610-375-2700 x200. Mention that you heard about The Works on LancasterOnline! To learn more about The Works, visit their website by clicking here.