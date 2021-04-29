From snoring to back pain, a new mattress might help solve your sleep problems

Do You Have Trouble Sleeping?
Take this quiz:
1. Do you snore at night, or sleep with someone who does?
2. Do you wake up with pain in your back or neck?
3. Do you share a bed with someone who wants a firmer or softer mattress than you?
4. Do you wish you could wake up refreshed and full of energy?
If you answered “Yes” to any of these questions, the sleep experts at Gardner’s Mattress & More would love to help you!
Introducing Less Snore, More Cuddle TM Sleep Systems
The only sleep systems that provide a Cuddle Zone in the middle, while raising or lowering head or feet sections. This solves common health problems for couples who sleep together. Here are some of the healthy benefits:
The Snoring Solution
Did you know that astronauts don’t snore in space? Snoring is made worse by gravity’s effect on the throat, which narrows the airway. For this reason, snoring can be cured by sleeping in zero gravity — or on an adjustable Cuddle Zone sleep system to elevate your head.
Stop Compromising Your Sleep
If you wish your half of the bed was firmer or softer, a Cuddle Zone system can help. With “His & Her” custom-fit technology, you get a firmness that’s just right for each of you, without compromise.
Back And Neck Pain, Gone
Sleeping without pain requires body support and spinal alignment. Unlike “firm or soft” mattresses, Cuddle Zone systems support the spine and neck with 2 to 4 comfort layers.
More Energy, More Life
Cuddle Zone systems help give you deep, restorative sleep. Your muscles repair and grow, and your brain flushes out toxins. You wake up refreshed and energized.
Budget Bed Or Sleep System?
Why visit a local store when you can shop online? Because we don’t sell budget beds. We offer sleep systems, combining mattress, adjustable base and pillow, each fitted to your needs. You can even experience any sleep system in our Dream Room. No website does that. And those “unbiased” mattress review websites? They’re often owned by huge, private equity firms. But we’re not a faceless company. We’re locally owned in Lancaster, since 1990. When you shop here, you support the community.
Now Explore Your Options
We’ve curated over 24 Cuddle Zone sleep systems for you to see in person, 7 days a week. Private appointments are available. People enjoy our shopping experience, in part because there’s no sales pressure ever. And we have over 200 verified stories of customer delight for your review.
As a reader of Balance, you are entitled to 4 Free Gifts. Simply bring this page to Gardner’s Mattress & More to receive:
- A Custom Made, Custom Fit Pillow ($60 Value)
- A Free Copy of our new book, Sleep Better! ($9.95 Value)
- $200 Savings Voucher on any Cuddle Zone Sleep System
- Happy NiteZzz Lavender Salve, to help you sleep ($20 Value)
Due to the nature of this incredible free gift offer, we allow for 12 customers per month to take advantage of this free gift, no-obligation offer. Visit at your earliest convenience.
Visit gardnersmattressandmore.com/sleep-elevated/ for more information on how More's Less Snore, More Cuddle TM Sleep Systems help you sleep better.