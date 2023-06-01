From people in recovery to the friends and family who support them, 'recovery' means many things

For me, the meaning of recovery, and what it looks like, has changed along the way. It has meant different things at different times. In the beginning, it meant finding my light when I was consumed in darkness for so long. It meant facing the storms instead of always running from them. It meant no longer being a prisoner of my own mind and accepting that it was OK to not be OK and to start managing my mental health instead of always trying to drown it all out with drugs and alcohol. Recovery meant change and healing would be necessary no matter how brutal and scary it could be. As I continued on my journey I began to feel “alive” and so very grateful for all the blessings my recovery has given me. It’s given me freedom from the past and peace in my present. Recovery has helped me find the self-empowerment to make positive decisions for my future. It means I am able to be there when my kids need me - to guide them, to love them, to laugh with them, and to cry with them. It means continuing to grow and to listen to suggestions. Recovery means reaching out on the hard days and being there for others on the good. It means I am able to advocate for those who haven’t found their voice yet and are still struggling. At the end of the day, for me, recovery means life because it saved mine.

- Allison

Recovery for me is going to sleep and being excited for the next day to come. It’s waking up next to my healthy beautiful baby boy and thinking about what he is going to have for breakfast that day. Recovery has given me a second chance at life. To be able to see how amazing life can be, as well as how easily your world can be turned upside down in the blink of an eye by the choices that you make. I was in active addiction for a few years, before I was able to find recovery, and just in those few years I lost everything that meant anything to me. Materialistic things aren’t so bad because they can always be acquired again, but I lost many, many things you can’t get back, or you can but it takes years to make it right again. I lost many friendships, relationships with family, everyone’s trust, and most importantly I lost myself and my self-worth. I never want to feel the way I did in active addiction EVER again. It was the scariest and most alone I’ve ever felt in my entire life. I wouldn’t trade one of my best days in active addiction for one of my worst days in sobriety. My favorite quote to live by is:

“Sobriety didn’t open the gates of Heaven and let me in, sobriety opened the gates of Hell and let me out!” -Anonymous

- Maricela

Recovery means so many things to me. In fact it changes daily depending on so many factors. For instance, one day it can mean service since I may be chairing an AA meeting that day or attending a speaking engagement. It could mean doing step work with my sponsor or one of my sponsees. Sometimes recovery means taking time to meditate and think about where my life would be without a solid foundation and support system. Taking the time to make sure I’m in a good spiritual place and that I constantly remind myself that anything I put in front of my recovery I have the potential to lose. One of the most amazing parts of my recovery is having the opportunity of working at The RASE Project in Lancaster. Being the Program Supervisor affords me so many opportunities on a daily basis to not only serve a population that I am very familiar with but to also learn from that same population. To sum up what recovery means to me there’s only one way I can describe it. A chance at a great life to help and be helped.

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter” - Martin Luther King Jr.

- Michael

In Lancaster County, recovery is a vital part of our healthy community. About 1 in every 8 people has a substance use disorder, but this is a treatable medical condition with strong chances of recovery with the proper supports and resources.

Lancaster Joining Forces and many community partners are working together to prevent overdose deaths and promote recovery. Visit lancasterjoiningforces.org for more information about our community initiatives to prevent overdose deaths.

To find treatment and recovery support services, visit Compass Mark at compassmark.org/find-help.

Check out the Lancaster County Recovery Alliance at lancastercountyrecovery.com for community events and recovery resources.

