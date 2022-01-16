Free Car Wash Giveaway at Sundance Car Wash

Sundance Car Wash began as a side business for a local pastor in 1972, with a small four-bay car wash on Lincoln Highway East. Today, Sundance spans three generations and five locations, but one thing remains the same: The values of quality and integrity still drive the business.

Ed Hollinger joined his father in the business in 1985 and led an expansion that included additional locations in Lancaster, on Lititz Pike and Columbia Avenue, and in Blue Ball and Leola. They also added two laundromats.

Ed’s son, Brian, came on board in 2003 and developed his own vision for growth.

“I grew up around the family business, but wanted to explore some other avenues for a number of years, and I needed to make sure this is where I wanted to work long-term,” Brian says. “I worked in other industries and learned that I have a passion for people and being able to lead and guide a business. I really enjoy that!”

Brian started in the service department, learning the business from the ground up for 10 years before getting involved in management. His goal has been to bring a fresh vision to Sundance, with new added services, branding and a cohesive experience at all locations, including smart technology and high-efficiency, eco-friendly equipment.

While Brian does not rule out future expansion if the right opportunity comes along, he says the focus now is on updating the existing car washes with a new building design, technology and services. They completed the first full renovation of the Blue Ball site in 2018, followed by the Leola location in 2020. A complete renovation of the original Lincoln Highway location is slated for 2023. The other locations will follow after that.

Part of the new technology is a smart phone app that offers contactless payment by allowing customers to purchase car washes and access coupons on their phone. Sundance began offering that technology prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were really fortunate to have that in place before there was a great demand for it,” Brian says.

On the environmental front, Sundance operates on 80% recycled water thanks to a high-efficiency water reclaim system that uses bacteria to consume the dirt and biodegradable wax and soap in the wastewater. The machines that wash the cars produce a deeper clean and shine while using less water - a win for the customer and the environment!

“It’s a larger expense upfront,” Brian says, “but it’s important in the long run.”

“We’re a Christian, family-owned business,” he says. “We want to make sure we’re wise stewards of the gifts that God has given us. We have this business as a tool to support the people around us.”

Sundance is committed to supporting several community organizations, including Water Street Mission, CrossNet Ministries and Humankind, a local nonprofit working to provide clean drinking water to developing countries.

“Clean water is obviously something important to us,” Brian says. “We want to make sure we’re not being wasteful. A lot of countries around the world don’t have access to water like we do here.”

In addition to running an environmentally friendly operation, Sundance continues to give their customers a quality, safe and consistent experience, no matter which Sundance car wash they visit.

“We love our customers,” Brian says. “That’s obviously why we’re able to keep going after 50 years. We know that we’re very fortunate.”

In 2022, Sundance Car Wash will show that love by giving away 50 free car washes each month to customers who have an account on their app. To create an account, download the app at sundancewash.com/app. Anyone with an account will automatically be entered in the monthly drawings.

Sundance Car Wash has locations at 4213 Division Highway, Blue Ball; 1234 Lititz Pike, Lancaster; 1726 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster; 2154 Columbia Ave., Lancaster; and 118 W. Main St., Leola. For more information, visit sundancewash.com.

