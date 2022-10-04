Four books! Count ‘em! Four!

The author's stage and pen name is David Tice Allison, but everyone calls him Tice. A graphic designer by trade, specializing in layouts for print, Tice also has a passion for the stage. His book of acting secrets, "Stage Method", was distilled from over thirty-years' experience working in theater. “I wrote "Stage Method" with theater actors in mind,” he tells us. “My mission is to divulge everything I’ve come to know about working on stage — to offer a treasure trove of tips, tricks and techniques that can hone an actor’s skills to the brightest sheen.”

A life-long student of metaphysics, and drawing from hundreds of handwritten notes, Mr. Allison has compiled a 500-page eBook of homespun Zen epiphanies. The aptly titled "Zen of the Absolute Nobody" is a collection of proverbs about the universe, mortal life, spirit and the science of mind. Each page is a typography art creation designed by the author himself. “I call it ZAN (the acronym from the title), my digital coffee table book,” Tice says with a wink. “My hope is more people discover the joys of eBook readers, because ZAN is a really nice title to have on your device; you can thumb through the pages at your leisure riding Amtrak into the city, for instance, or waiting for your flight at the airport.”

Currently in the works is Tice's long-awaited take on the mysteries of mental science. "The Prove Me Now Principle" introduces readers to scientific methods for harnessing the power of the mind. Mr. Allison points out how his book addresses the proverbial elephant in the room. “Namely, why something so simple in theory — (change your thoughts, change your life) — fails to work for so many people.” Insightful, and yet easy to read, "The Prove Me Now Principle" introduces a few clever ways of applying the science of mind and reveals the two primary stumbling blocks that stand in the way of success in its practice, along with specific instructions on how to negate them.

Coming early next year is a set of hilarious and often bawdy essays called, "Is It Good?" Pooled from what David Tice Allison regards as his cloistered, weird life, the author jokes that if he had to give a letter grade to his life when he was growing up, it would be a C–. “But the saving grace of being saddled with a life short on breaks is there’s a treasure trove of laughs to be had from your stories — that is, if you’re not too embarrassed to share them.” Mr. Allison confesses he has a new career ambition: “I’d love to travel the country, reading my works before live audiences in a performance art sort of way, making people laugh out loud at my sorry misfortunes and self-inflicted stupidities.”

David Tice Allison will be reading from all four of these works at a free public book launch on October 10th at Tellus 360 in Lancaster. Learn more about the event and his books at: DavidTiceAllison.com