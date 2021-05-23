That urge to play baseball does not leave easily.
Just ask Trayvon Robinson.
During the winter of 2018-19, the three-year Lancaster veteran took on another project, flipping a house in his native LA. Like an episode straight out of HGTV, he did the demo, the wiring and worked with his older brother’s best friend on all the contracting work.
“Home Depot and Lowe’s were, like, my best friends,” he quipped.
But, it just wasn’t as satisfying, emotionally, as playing baseball. Nor was it as financially beneficial as Tarek and Christina made it sound.
The combination of the baseball bug and some turmoil in his personal life put Robinson into an all-out proactive mode to get back to the game that has been his career since graduating from high school and his life since well before that. Knowing that he still wanted to play, and after three seasons in the Atlantic League, he really wanted to hook on with a Major League organization.
So, being friends with Jonathan Nunnally, Pittsburgh’s AA hitting coach, he offered to pay his own way to the Bucs’ spring training site in Bradenton, Florida. He worked out. He impressed.
“They liked me as a person, and they liked the fact that I took the initiative to get down there,” Robinson said.
What they also liked was his approach to the game and his ability to be that sage veteran who is willing to share his knowledge with the younger players. So, he was available to avoid the sword of being released, instead making the Class AAA Indianapolis club out of spring training. He went there with the knowledge that he would be the fifth outfielder and potentially not play all that much.
“I was that guy off the bench, being a mentor to the young guys, one that communicated with them well,” he added.
He also quickly communicated to the baseball world that there was life left in his playing ability, going 9-for-10 in a two-game span in April that temporarily vaulted him into the International League batting lead. Overall, Robinson played in 92 games, more than he might have anticipated and batted .297.
One of the organizations that took notice that Robinson could be a force was the White Sox, against whose Charlotte affiliate Robinson did all that April damage. They offered him a contract for the 2020 campaign. The pandemic interrupted, and Robinson was not offered the same deal for 2021.
At age 33, he finds himself back in Lancaster, which has become another home to him. With the year off, he has a newly lit fire in his belly, a new spring in his step, and a new diet. He is looking forward to whatever the year brings and wherever it takes him.