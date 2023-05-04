Many homeowners believe that carpet is a more economical option for their home flooring, but there are a few important factors to consider.

The average lifespan of carpet is about 10 years – often less if it’s in a high-traffic area where it’s exposed to lots of dirt, grime and other hazards of everyday living.

All that dirt and grime can be difficult to clean. Spills and other substances can seep deep into carpet fibers, making them incredibly hard to remove.

Those carpet fibers are also great for trapping pollutants and allergens like dust, dirt, pet dander and particle pollution - many of which can become airborne simply by vacuuming or walking across the floor.

Carpet can also harbor dangerous mold, especially when it’s installed in or near areas that can experience moisture or dampness, such as bathrooms, kitchens and entryways.

So what’s the solution? Hardwood flooring.

Hardwood floors clean up easily with a cloth or mop, and with proper care and maintenance they can last a lifetime.

Plus, when it comes to interior remodeling projects that bring that rare combination of satisfaction and great resale value, few can compare to hardwood flooring.

In its most recent Remodeling Impact Report, the National Association of Realtors Research Group found that hardwood floor refinishing and new hardwood floors topped the list when it came to recovered project cost - a percentage calculated by comparing the estimated cost of a home improvement to the likely dollar value it would add to the house on resale.

Refinishing hardwood floors recorded the highest percentage cost recovered at 147%, with new hardwood floors ranking second at 118%.

Perhaps just as important, when it came to the happiness homeowners reported with their renovations, new hardwood flooring and hardwood floor refinishing both had a perfect Joy Score of 10.

Whether for cleanliness, durability, health, resale value or pure enjoyment, hardwood flooring from Hardwood Floors of Lancaster is an ideal choice for flooring in your home.

Tom Dux has been bringing the beauty of hardwood floors into Lancaster County homes for 25 years. His work with various flooring companies around the globe inspired him to start his own business, Hardwood Floors of Lancaster, in 2005.

Hardwood Floors of Lancaster has consistently offered quality flooring and excellent service at below-market, factory-direct prices. That’s one reason Dux named his parent company World’s Best Flooring.

“I have been to most every part of the world,” Dux says. “I know where to buy the wood people are looking for, but I buy it directly from the importer, which saves the consumer. They get a better selection, but at a fair price.”

Hardwood Floors of Lancaster carries a diverse line of solid hardwood flooring from some of the best companies in the world. They are also the manufacturer for a line of engineered hardwood flooring at competitive pricing. They sell domestic and exotic woods, hand-scraped floors, custom colors and finishes, and specialty products such as medallions, border inlays, wood tiles with leather, marble or cork inlays.

They even have a team of designers who can help you make the right choice for your project. And when it comes to installation, they use finish carpenters as installers to ensure the job is done right.

For those who want to refresh their existing hardwood floors, Hardwood Floors of Lancaster offers Vesting LED, a method that’s free of VOCs and uses LED light to cure the finish in a split-second. With Vesting LED, a 500- to 600-square-foot floor can be completely sanded and refinished in just one day.

To read more Balance stories, click here.