Flyway Excavating Announces New Leadership Team

Brad Clubb’s father, Clint, was an owner of Wickersham Construction in Lancaster, so it was no surprise that Brad would join the business after attending the University of Delaware 40 years ago. But it wouldn’t be long before the son would find a niche of his own. While overseeing site contractors at Flyway Business Park near the Lancaster Airport, Brad convinced his father to let him rent some equipment and cut in the streets.

“Three years later, at age 26, I went into the excavating business,” he says. “We did $1 million in sales in the first year, probably a fair amount of money back then for a kid who didn’t know what he was doing.” Brad Clubb clearly did know what he was doing back in 1987. That company, Flyway Excavating, is still going strong, with 35 employees and an estimated $15 million in sales in 2022.

While the company has done public and private work since day one, it has found its niche in municipal projects and environmentally friendly projects such as waterway restoration and dam removal and rehabilitation. And Clubb has taken steps to ensure its success will continue.

After 34 years as company president, Clubb is stepping down from day-to-day operations and assuming the role of CEO. Along with that transition, the Mount Joy company has announced the following additional personnel changes:

Ross Clubb, Brad’s son, has assumed the role of president. He joined Flyway in 2006 as a seasonal employee, working as a laborer and completing estimating take-offs. After earning a degree in civil engineering from the University of Delaware, Ross started full time as a field supervisor in 2011 and became part of the second-generation ownership team in 2013. Most recently he served as vice president of estimating.

Peter Hartmann joined Flyway earlier this year as an estimator/project manager. Hartmann, of Lititz, previously worked in municipal government serving in technology and engineering roles with a focus on municipal wastewater engineering and geographic information systems. A graduate of Shippensburg University with a degree in geography, he has worked extensively with subdivision and land development projects with an emphasis on leveraging technology to improve and implement workflows.

Bryce Workman joined Flyway this year as a business development representative. Workman, of Lititz, worked for Flyway as a seasonal employee in high school and college. A 2019 graduate of Juniata College with a degree in fisheries and aquatic sciences, he previously worked at the Lancaster County Conservation District where he continued to build on his knowledge of environmental practices. In his new role, Workman will combine his education and field experience to help the company continue its environmental work.

Kent Martin, an employee of Flyway since 2012, recently became the newest member of the second-generation ownership team, which also includes Ross Clubb and two other members of the Flyway management team, Vice President of Project Management Jeremy Coble and Secretary/Treasurer Bryan Martin. Kent Martin began his career with Flyway as a full-time lowboy driver and has since held positions as site supervisor and project manager. He currently serves as safety director and general superintendent.

Brad Clubb began building that new generation of ownership back in 2013. “I didn’t want Ross to have to wear all the hats I wore,” Brad says. “Flyway has continued to grow. It allowed us to have a broader base of skills so one person didn’t have to be an expert at everything.” “We each have our own area of expertise,” Ross Clubb says. “At one point Brad had to do all that. It just makes us stronger.”

While the company’s management and ownership has changed, its mission remains the same — focusing on environmentally friendly projects and the repurposing of areas, rather than development.

Flyway Excavating’s recent award-winning projects include the floodplain restoration of two tributaries to Fox Run in York County and the revitalization of Culliton Park in southwest Lancaster city, with a complete overhaul of the stormwater system and recreational facilities.

The firm’s latest project is the reconstruction of Ewell Plaza, formerly Lancaster Square, on North Queen Street in the city.

