Five Great Reasons to Book a Lancaster County Staycation This Time of Year

It’s easy to take a world-class destination for granted when residing among its wonderful offerings. But living in Lancaster County actually provides a financial head-start on a great staycation because some of the nation’s best attractions, lodging, dining, and shopping are right here, in our own backyard.

Plus, the county is full of hidden gems that may surprise even the most knowledgeable of locals, so here are five great reasons to plan a Lancaster area staycation from now through the end of April.

Make some special time for a special event: Enjoying a county event this time of year as part of a staycation makes that experience all the more special. The Lititz Fire & Ice Festival runs through February 26th, and our unique Amish mud sales season begins in Strasburg on February 25th. Other options in the coming weeks include the annual snow geese migration at Middle Creek Wildlife Preserve until mid-March, or the spring Antiques Extravaganza in Adamstown during the final week of April.

An ever-widening array of local food & drink: A tasty way to enhance a staycation is enjoying Lancaster County’s delicious dining scene, from traditional PA Dutch to international eateries to upscale cuisine. Wet your whistle while exploring numerous area breweries, vineyards, and distilleries as well!

Truly get away for at least one night: The optimal staycation gets folks out of the house for at least one night at an area property, whether it’s just around the corner or a few miles down the road, so see the county in a whole new way from the fresh and friendly vantage point of a local B&B, hotel, family resort, or campground.

A creative way to have some fun: Taking in one or more of Lancaster County’s many artistic and entertainment choices makes for an unforgettable staycation – be it theater, performing arts, live music, galleries & other talented artists, or an art museum. “Moses” returns to Sight & Sound Theatres on March 10th, and lots of great tunes are on offer at the LAUNCH Music Conference & Festival, April 13th-16th.

Wide open spaces await: Lancaster County is blessed with outdoor activities galore. Travel our Amish countryside by hot air balloon or zippy scooter, kayak on or hike along the Susquehanna River, roam picturesque backroads by bicycle, zipline through the trees, or ride horseback in a meadow. It’s all here!

Everyone needs a real break now and then, and all of the above are the perfect motivation to start planning a Lancaster County staycation today.

Find more information & inspiration at DiscoverLancaster.com/staycation – including current deals & discounts from a number of our partner businesses that’ll help keep a Lancaster adventure on budget.