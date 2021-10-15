Finding a Fur-ever Home

Harold came to Furdunkin’s veterinary clinic with a skin infection, a less-than-ideal home life and a caretaker who didn’t have the will or the means to keep him. So, the staff found the purebred pit bull a new home with a loving family.

“Most people would have thrown that dog out. He wouldn’t have gotten a chance. And now this dog is living its best life,” says Kristy Bledsoe, co-owner of Furdunkin with her wife, Jennifer Hufnagle. “Those are the kinds of animals that end up at rescues. It’s really just about finding the right fit with the right family.”

There are millions of Harolds across the country in need of the right fit. October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, the perfect time to highlight the benefits of choosing a rescue animal and putting an end to puppy mills, Bledsoe says.

Many people mistakenly assume shelter dogs are broken animals with behavioral or genetic issues. Or they think a puppy will be better for their children. However, most shelter animals are temperament tested and many are great with kids.

“Shelter animals give the best love out there,” Bledsoe says. “They’ve been through more. Many have been abandoned or forfeited. They are eager to please. They just develop a special bond with those who adopt them, which is why they make such great pets.”

They often make healthier pets, too, since many are mixed breeds that don’t have the same risk of cancer and genetic disorders that come with breeding for a specific type of animal, she says. While there are reputable breeders, Lancaster County has many puppy mills that breed generations of animals with genetic issues, often in abusive environments where dogs spend their lives in 3-by-5 cages with the sole purpose of churning out one litter after another.

For those who have their heart set on a specific purebred dog, Bledsoe offers these tips to help ensure the breeder is reputable and not a puppy mill:

- Ask the breeder to see the lineage for mother and father.

- Insist on your own inspection, and ask to see the animals’ living conditions.

- Ask how many litters of puppies the female has had and how often she is bred.

- Ensure a licensed veterinarian has administered the age-appropriate vaccinations and given the puppy a thorough exam.

- Avoid puppy brokers – those online storefronts that typically get a cut of the sale for featuring a breeder on their website. They’ll often have you make the purchase at a secondary location, so you never get to see the dog’s actual living conditions.

Even with the best of caution, puppy mill breeders will go out of their way to deceive buyers, Bledsoe says, offering one final tip: Skip the breeder and find that purebred pup at one of the many breed-specific rescues across the country.

Stopping the abuse found at puppy mills has to be a collaborative effort, she says.

“Everybody plays a role in ending the puppy mill industry, from breeders to puppy mill brokers to the potential buyer of these pets to the veterinary industry,” she says.

For its part, Furdunkin will not crop ears, dock tails, serve puppy mill breeders, do assisted reproductive therapy or offer any other services that would directly or indirectly aid the puppy mill industry. Instead, the practice works to find homes for dogs like Harold, while also aiding local rescues by offering hefty discounts and donating medicines. This month, Furdunkin will also launch Ridin’ for Rescue, selling doggy ice cream and Nitro cold brew coffee from a custom vending bike known as the Icicle Tricycle.

Proceeds will benefit a variety of rescues, where future best friends are just waiting to be adopted, Bledsoe says.

“There are so many out there, the right fit is right around the corner.”

For more information about Furdunkin, please visit Furdunkin.com.