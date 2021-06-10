Find Your Next Career Path: Pop Up Job Fairs June 15 and 16

June 15, 2021
With several locations across the County, job seekers can drop by a ‘pop-up’ location and receive a 'swag bag' full of job flyers. Job seekers can view the flyers on their own time, choose companies that fit their interests and skills, and follow up with the company according to the company instructions provided. Pop Ups will be run at each location from 11am -1 pm and 5pm - 7 pm.
We will also offer an online option where Job Seekers can register to get a downloadable version of the packet and materials.
Look for white pop-up tents in these LOCATIONS:
• Clipper Magazine Stadium (City)
• Double Tree Resort (Willow Street)
• Former Susquehanna Valley Chamber building (Columbia)
June 16, 2021
IN-PERSON JOB FAIR
Connect directly and safely with potential employers at the in-person element of the job fair on Wednesday, June 16, at Lancaster Barnstormers/Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince Street in Lancaster from 12pm-6pm.
Industries already signed up:
- Hospitality
- Manufacturing
- Distribution
- Agriculture
- Healthcare
- Tourism
- Transportation
- Retail
...and so many more
Email loneill@jobs4lancaster.com with any questions or Visit LANCASTERCHAMBER.COM/EVENTS for more information
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Equal Opportunity Employer/Program. TTY: (717) 391-3570