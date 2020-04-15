Being stuck at home doesn’t mean your family can’t have fun. In fact, it may give you time to see how much fun you’ve been missing. Here are some ideas:
VIRTUAL VISITS
Smithsonian’s National Zoo: Four animal webcams give kids a live look at how the zoo’s naked mole rats, lions, giant pandas and elephants spend their day. There are even downloadable activity packets if you want to add a little education.
Dav Pilkey at Home: The author of the Captain Underpants and Dog Man book series has a regular online video series where he reads aloud and offers lessons on drawing some of his favorite characters, like Commander Cupcake and Big Jim.
kids.scholastic.com/kids/books/dav-pilkey-at-home
Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania: The museum offers more than two dozen 360 virtual tours of everything from passenger and sleeping cars to mail cars and dining cars, all with narration.
PUZZLES AND GAMES
Between school, extracurricular activities and work, families often don’t have time to play games that can go on for hours. Now that you have nothing but time on your hands, dig some of those classics like Monopoly, Life and Risk out of the closet for a marathon game night - or day. Same goes for those thousand-piece puzzles.
THE GREAT OUTDOORS
Go camping: Now that spring is here, sheltering in place can easily extend to the backyard. Roast hot dogs and make s’mores around the fire pit, then pitch a tent and enjoy a night under the stars.
Obstacle course: Have the kids explore the garage or attic for items they can use to make a backyard obstacle course. Some overturned buckets with a yardstick or dowel in between might make a hurdle. Or form circles out of pool noodles and tape them together to make a tire run. Use a stopwatch to see how fast everyone can complete the course. And if the garage or attic gets cleaned out in the process, that’s an added bonus.
Scavenger hunt: Depending on the age of the child, this can be as simple or as challenging as you like. Walk with your children around the neighborhood and have them find items representing different colors. Or have older kids search for specific items, like a porch swing, a singing bird or a fire hydrant. Make sure they maintain a social distance from other neighbors.
