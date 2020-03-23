festoon earrings
festoon3.23
Festoon is Lancaster's destination for ethical and sustainable fashion, accessories, home decor, and locally made goods. Here are a few of Festoon's spring favorites and Kathy's picks:

festoon jacket
The Aunt Ethel Jacket, a Lady Lancaster vintage one-of-a-kind quilted treasure.

Designed and created by local artist Lenora Dame. 

festoon holder
Nora Fleming spring arrivals. Part napkin holder, part candy dish, part anything you want!

festoon tool
The only tool you’ll ever need by the campfire! A multi-functional cutlery tool with a fork, knife, spoon, corkscrew, bottle and can opener, as well as a short blade. 

festoon sneaker
The perfect gift for the sneaker lover!

festoon necklace
Layers of fabric and leather, lightweight spring necklaces in 4 colors.

festoon journals
Collection of inspirational, beautiful, giftable, books and journals.

festoon frey
FREY stands for commitment to our planet, your health, and also your clothing. Check out our line of science- driven, natural-ingredient laundry products and discover how good it can feel to take care of your clothing!

festoon glasses
Very cool Festoon sunglasses.

