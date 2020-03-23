Festoon is Lancaster's destination for ethical and sustainable fashion, accessories, home decor, and locally made goods. Here are a few of Festoon's spring favorites and Kathy's picks:
The Aunt Ethel Jacket, a Lady Lancaster vintage one-of-a-kind quilted treasure.
Designed and created by local artist Lenora Dame.
Nora Fleming spring arrivals. Part napkin holder, part candy dish, part anything you want!
The only tool you’ll ever need by the campfire! A multi-functional cutlery tool with a fork, knife, spoon, corkscrew, bottle and can opener, as well as a short blade.
The perfect gift for the sneaker lover!
Layers of fabric and leather, lightweight spring necklaces in 4 colors.
Collection of inspirational, beautiful, giftable, books and journals.
FREY stands for commitment to our planet, your health, and also your clothing. Check out our line of science- driven, natural-ingredient laundry products and discover how good it can feel to take care of your clothing!
Very cool Festoon sunglasses.