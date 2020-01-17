Christina Maser Candles
Scents are custom and exclusive to Festoon. Each named by valued customers. Jane Eddy’s Revive - Spearmint & Rosemary; Vin’s Fusion tying in Lancaster’s blend of ethnic cultures - Lemongrass, Basil, & Vanilla; and Kathy’s Morocco - Amber, White Ginger, Tangerine, Vanilla & Teak.
F+M Hat Company
Locally made, crafted with proud manufacturing traditions. Don’t you love that hats are in!
Kathy’s Butterfly Earrings
Kathy’s signature accessory that can be worn as 4 fluttering butterflies, or a single stud. Find your signature style at Festoon!
Brio
A personal care line made with clean, organic, essential oils and goat’s milk. Made in small, handmade batches by Rose Linkens and designed with Kathy's vision using only the finest ingredients.
