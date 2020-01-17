Christina Maser Candles

Scents are custom and exclusive to Festoon. Each named by valued customers. Jane Eddy’s Revive - Spearmint & Rosemary; Vin’s Fusion tying in Lancaster’s blend of ethnic cultures - Lemongrass, Basil, & Vanilla; and Kathy’s Morocco - Amber, White Ginger, Tangerine, Vanilla & Teak.

festoon candles
Vinny Tennis

F+M Hat Company

Locally made, crafted with proud manufacturing traditions. Don’t you love that hats are in!

festoon hat
Vinny Tennis

Kathy’s Butterfly Earrings

Kathy’s signature accessory that can be worn as 4 fluttering butterflies, or a single stud. Find your signature style at Festoon!

festoon earrings
Vinny Tennis

Brio

A personal care line made with clean, organic, essential oils and goat’s milk. Made in small, handmade batches by Rose Linkens and designed with Kathy's vision using only the finest ingredients.

festoon brio
Vinny Tennis

Click here to learn more about Festoon.