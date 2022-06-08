Family Owned, Family Grown for 50 Years

In 1972, brothers-in-law Norman Glick and Ken Lapp started growing plants to sell at various regional markets as well as a roadside stand that they set up every spring. The roots of that little business took hold and blossomed into what is now Ken’s Gardens, a thriving greenhouse and garden center with retail locations in Smoketown and Intercourse.

To celebrate 50 years of growing in Lancaster County, Ken’s Gardens will host a week of special events at both locations June 13-18, with daily workshops, behind-the-scenes tours, kids’ activities, door prizes and more. Highlights include food trucks, live music and garden-related vendors June 17 and 18.

The Lancaster Bonsai Society will have an exhibit at the Smoketown location June 18. Members will be on hand to demonstrate and answer questions, and Ken’s will have bonsai plants and basic bonsai supplies available.

Like a healthy plant, Ken’s Gardens has experienced slow and steady growth over the decades, opening a small retail store in Intercourse in 1974 and purchasing Glick’s Plant Farm in Smoketown in 1975. New buildings came to both locations in the 1980s, along with an expansion to year-round sales.

The second generation took over the business in 2004, with Norman’s children, Kathy Trout and Jim Glick, running the Smoketown store, and Ken’s children, Kerry Lapp and Kendra Pepe, running the original Intercourse location.

“We’re cousins and it’s still operated under one big umbrella,” Trout says.

The new generation of owners has done its own expanding in a variety of ways. The largest physical expansion was the addition of a shrubbery department around 2005.

“We started small and saw there was a real need and a real demand for it in our area, so we really expanded,” Trout says.

Four years ago, Ken’s started offering hands-on workshops, teaching the home gardener how to make succulent gardens, seasonal planters, terrariums and more. One of their most popular workshops is kokedama, a form of Japanese garden art similar to bonsai in which the soil of a plant is formed into a ball, covered in moss, then wrapped in twine so that the plant can either be hung or displayed in a dish. Both locations will offer walk-in kokedama workshops during the anniversary week celebration.

Those workshops planted the seed for another offshoot of the business in 2019: a Lancaster city plant bar called Gallery Grow, an experience-driven boutique where you can walk in and create a living, breathing art project.

None of these ventures would be possible without the garden centers themselves, which remain the bread and butter of the business. With 8 acres in Smoketown, 10 acres in Intercourse, and 15 greenhouses at each location, Ken’s grows many of its own herbs, vegetables, annuals and perennials.

They grow more than 200 varieties of vegetables, including many heirlooms, and over 100 varieties of herbs.

“That’s one of the things we try very hard to always have great selection,” Trout says. “We like to have the weird stuff, the rare and unusual things, the odd things.”

That includes everything from the newest colors and varieties of perennials to a selection of pines, spruces and firs from growers who specialize in developing new varieties.

And, of course, they always have lots of houseplants, which are extremely popular right now, Trout says.

For a business that keeps up with the latest trends, the best trend of all may be the growth in younger customers.

“We’re seeing a younger generation come in, which is exciting,” Trout says. “They’re really interested in vegetable gardening and herbs.”

For more information about Ken’s anniversary events, visit kensgardens.com/calendar.