Fair housing the key to a thriving community

There are times when housing discrimination seems pretty obvious:

A prospective landlord tells you over the phone that they have an available apartment. But when you show up in person and your appearance doesn’t match how your voice sounded over the phone, that apartment suddenly isn’t available anymore.

And there are times when housing discrimination is far more subtle:

You unknowingly pay a higher security deposit than a tenant with a similar credit history simply because you have children.

Or the landlord avoids doing maintenance in your apartment because he doesn’t like the smell of the food you cook.

No matter the form it takes, housing discrimination is wrong, says Jeremy Hayes, director of the Housing Rights and Resources Center for Tenfold, a Lancaster-based nonprofit committed to helping people achieve equitable housing and financial security.

“Housing is a human right,” Hayes says. “We need someplace to live. It’s not an option. You’re either going to be living on a bench or in a home. You have to live somewhere. Having your race, the color of your skin … where you’re from, your disability as a factor to determine what choice you have for housing isn't acceptable. It should not determine if you deserve a safe, secure place to live.”

The Fair Housing Act, part of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, prohibits discrimination in the sales, rental and financing of housing because of race, color, religion, national origin, familial status or disability. State, county and local municipalities may put additional safeguards in place. Pennsylvania law, for example, also prohibits housing discrimination against adults over 40.

Even so, discrimination still exists, and the best way to eliminate it is through education.

Tenfold has several special programs planned for Fair Housing Month in April, but they offer services year-round to educate landlords about discrimination, to advise tenants of their rights and assist them in filing fair housing complaints, and to mediate informally between both parties.

In the past year, Tenfold educated over 900 residents in York and Lancaster counties on fair housing through workshops and other services, Hayes says. Tenfold fields about 30 to 90 calls a month on housing issues, he says, although not all of them are related to discrimination.

One challenge with housing discrimination is that it is not always easy to recognize, for the landlord or the tenant, Hayes says.

“It can look like a lot of different things, and it's not always obvious,” Hayes says. “Sometimes they sound like the nicest people on the phone, but they are screening for that ideal candidate.”

Discrimination can also come from good intentions, he says.

For example, a landlord might only show first-floor apartments to a young family because of concerns that a small child could fall from a second-floor balcony. Or a landlord might steer a prospective tenant toward a section of an apartment complex where other people of the same ethnicity live out of a genuine belief that they would feel happier and more comfortable there.

Discrimination can occur in homebuying as well. Hayes refers to research that shows how a homeowner’s race or the racial demographics of a neighborhood can affect a home’s appraisal value.

Tenfold is offering four panel discussions throughout Lancaster County during Fair Housing Month in April, each focusing on a different protected class:

• A Newcomer fair housing panel will address discrimination against refugees and immigrants.

• The Pink Rose panel will discuss new protections at the state level affecting the LGBTQ+ communities in York and Lancaster counties.

• A Disabilities panel will look at the challenges of maintaining and creating more affordable housing options for those with disabilities.

• A fair housing panel for justice-involved individuals will address removing barriers to housing for those with criminal records. Although they are technically not a protected class, Hayes notes that discriminatory housing policies based on criminal records have a greater impact on people of color because they are more heavily policed.

All panel discussions will be in-person with a virtual option. Tenfold will also present a virtual Fair Housing 101 workshop in April.

Fair Housing Month is more than simply an opportunity to offer practical education on housing discrimination or to celebrate the Fair Housing Act. It’s a reminder that, in every month of the year, housing is about more than just a safe, clean place to live, Hayes says.

“Housing is what you need first,” he says. It’s the starting point for a stable life, an education and employment.

“Housing is at the center of a thriving community.”

For more information on Fair Housing Month events and other services and programs related to housing and financial security, visit wearetenfold.org.

The work that provided the basis for this publication was supported by funding under a grant with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The substance and findings of the work are dedicated to the public. The author and publisher are solely responsible for the accuracy of the statements and interpretations contained in this publication. Such interpretations do not necessarily reflect the views of the Federal Government​.