Explore a digital map of local “Snapshots”

What do you want to last forever in Lancaster County?

We would all have different answers to that question, and thanks to the Lancaster Snapshot, you can share yours, as well as explore the stories of your friends and neighbors across the community.

Lancaster Snapshot is a community-created digital experience from the Lancaster County Community Foundation all about generating reconnection, sparking conversation, and finding new ways to “see” each other.

Be part of the community-wide experience

Taking your Snapshot is easy:

• There are five, simple, open-ended questions, upload a photo that represents your answer to some or all of the questions.

• Your photos will be added to the interactive map with other community members who have submitted snapshot.

• Explore your community: see what others have shared, and invite friends to join the Snapshot.

See your passion come to life:

And as a way of thanking those who share their stories via Lancaster Snapshot, the Lancaster County Community Foundation will be randomly selecting Snapshots beginning July 5 to earn a donation towards the things they care about, inspired by their entry.

Sign up to be introduced to new Snapshots weekly

Whether you’re interested in being part of the Snapshot, or just interested in seeing submissions, you can sign up for a weekly selection of highlights of Snapshots, where you’ll be “introduced” to members of your community. Taking moments to find that shared interest, sense of place, or that story that sparks conversation can make all the difference for our shared future.

We can’t wait to see your Snapshot!