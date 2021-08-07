Everything Your Child Needs for Back to School

Does anyone else feel like it was just June yesterday? Like we blinked and now here we are in August talking about back to school shopping? Personally, I love back to school shopping. I always have. All the newness of the school supplies. Getting your backpack organized and ready in anticipation of the first day of school. It is a Type A’s dream.

However, there are always those items you forget – whether they be the standard school items that you had on your list and forgot, or the items you may not have even thought about. As I plan my back to school haul for my own children, who are going into second grade and kindergarten this school year, I thought I would share some of my favorite items after a few years of experience – as well as the items you may not have even thought to put on your list.

Lunch, Snacks, & Water Breaks

I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE these lunchboxes! The PackIt Freezable Classic Lunchbox has freezable non-toxic gel built into the walls of each bag to keep food and drinks cool for hours – allowing you to pack those healthier foods like cheeses, yogurts, salads, etc. Just throw the whole lunchbox into the freezer the night before school and in the morning fill it with all the lunch and snack time goodies. When empty, it collapses to save space in your child’s backpack and your freezer.

The PackIt Freezable Classic Lunchbox is easy, convenient, and cute. You can get it many colors and patterns on Amazon by clicking here: https://amzn.to/3Cap7HG

A good water bottle for school is a must-have item. You want something insulated and will keep water ice cold all day. The problem is if you go with those big name brands like Yeti and Hydro Flask, you are going to pay an arm and a leg for something your kid may lose by the end of the school year (or sooner).

I am a huge fan of the Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottle with Straw Lid from Amazon. It has a look very similar to the expensive name brands, but at a much cheaper price. It comes in a variety of sizes from 14 oz. to 128 oz. The lid is leak-proof and BPA-free – so it is great for withstanding being tossed around in a backpack. Product reviews on Amazon say it is a great alternative to the name brand versions and is great at keeping drinks cold all day long. They are also super stylish and come in a range of colors and patterns.

Purchase the Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottle with Straw Lid from Amazon by clicking here: https://amzn.to/3jfLYZT

On the days my kids buy lunch, they still take a snack. At first, we just used the plastic bags but after a few weeks, I realized they were not practical at the rate we were going through them. I would also find several of them crumpled up (and full of crumbs) in the bottom of my daughter’s backpack because she ‘forgot’ to throw them away (ugh). I wanted something reusable, but not bulky like a plastic container.

The PackIt Freezable Snack Bags are great. Similar to the PackIt Classic Lunchbox mentioned above, you throw the entire thing into the freezer the night before school because the freezable gel is built in. They are great for things like cheese sticks, yogurt tubes, fruits, veggies, and dips. I personally found myself getting in a rut of sending pre-packaged food for snacks because of not being able to keep the healthier stuff cold. With these, I can definitely pack healthier options for my kiddos.

Pick up one (or two) or these freezable snack bags on Amazon by clicking here: https://amzn.to/3rQAMqe

Reusable Snack & Sandwich Bags

For the days you do not need the freezable bags for snacks, or if you are using an insulated lunchbox, reusable snack and sandwich bags are still a great option to cut down on plastics. These Bumkins Snack and Sandwich Bags are easy to clean because you just toss them into the dishwasher between uses. You can pick them up on Amazon in single or two-packs by clicking the links below.

Bumkins Reusable Sandwich Bags: https://amzn.to/3xgq2Tv

Bumkins Reusable Snack Bags: https://amzn.to/3eYqGP0

Technology

It may be hard for your child to work on their device in a full classroom or in a busy, bustling home. Purchasing a great pair of wired headphones can help them work distraction-free, and their teacher may ask you to purchase a pair anyway.

These Connect+ Pro headphones by LilGadgets are affordable and functional. Designed for children 6 and up, they are padded, light, and extend for the perfect fit. A great feature of these headphones is you do not need a splitter. When plugged into a device, another set of headphones can plug into the SharePort on one of the earpieces. Then two sets of headphones can be connected the same device. These also have volume limiting and noise reduction to help block out outside noises. For travel, these come with a carrying pouch. Simply unplug the cord from the headphones and fold them up.

Pick up a pair of these headphones, which come in a ton of fun colors, from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/2VvWGD6

My oldest daughter is clumsy. While you can buy insurance for their school-issued Chromebooks, I would rather prevent an incident from happening altogether should she drop it. I really like these Inateck carrying cases because they are shockproof and water resistant. They come in different sizes to fit your child’s device. This is a low-cost investment to save yourself money and headache should your child drop their device. If you child is not given a device at school but still uses one at home, you may want to pick one up to store it in – just in case.

Browse sizes and colors and purchase from Amazon by visiting: https://amzn.to/3j9U0TY

Those Things You May Not Have Thought Of….

Umbrellas usually do not make most back to school lists. Your child may have one of those cute cartoon character ones so you may not think you need one. However, those do not fold up nicely to fit in most backpacks and they can be difficult to open and close. Since they cannot be kept in their backpacks, my kids will usually leave theirs on the floor of the car (where they do no good in inclement weather).

I recommend purchasing a compact umbrella to keep in their backpacks for rainy or snowy days. The Rain-Mate Compact Travel Umbrella is perfect, especially for younger ones. It has a button to auto open and close. They also come in fun, bright colors. At 12 inches in length when collapsed, these fit perfectly into backpacks.

Pick up the Rain-Mate Compact Umbrella on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3zzpvxi

It is bound to happen – someone in your kid’s class will have the same water bottle or pencil case or backpack or something as them. Save yourself the headache of mix-ups by stocking up on some labels. These are my favorite since they are self-laminating and if you use them on lunchboxes or water bottles, they can go right into the dishwasher and you do not have to worry about their name washing off.

Pick up the pack of 24 self-laminated labels on Amazon by clicking here: https://amzn.to/3rOoG14

Kids touch a lot of stuff over the course of a school day, and there is not always a sink nearby to wash their hands. These keychain hand sanitizers are great to hang off their backpack or jacket zipper so they can keep their hands clean throughout the school day. These come in a bundle pack and should get you through the school year.

Purchase the PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer that comes in a pack of eight on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3zBzORp

It is still hot when kids go back to school, and if they are out on the playground they will be exposed to quite a bit of sun. My oldest daughter burns easy, so we have found that keeping this on hand for her fair-skinned, freckled cheeks is perfect.

This Neutrogena Sunscreen Stick is great for when they need to put some sunscreen on during the school day. It is not messy lotion or the aerosol spray that sometimes has a strong smell. Instead, the stick is non-greasy and rolls on skin like a stick of deodorant. It provides SPF 70 UVA and UVB skin protection.

Pick up the Neutrogena Sunscreen Stick on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3iMRNgZ

Lice breakouts happen. Stay ahead of it and be proactive with Fairy Tales Rosemary Repel Daily Conditioning Spray. I spray this into both my daughters’ hair every single day during the school year – and I even spray a little onto their backpacks and jackets. It is a conditioning and hydrating spray that is both sulfate and paraben-free and is gentle enough to be used every day to prevent head lice. Just trust me on this one – if you have kids in elementary school, you are going to want to invest in this spray.

Pick up a bottle of it here: https://amzn.to/3kYxYpC

For Their Study Space

My oldest daughter was in kindergarten when schools closed and went virtual in March of 2020. I thought we could get by for those few months of virtual schooling by just using the dining room table for her to work at, and using the family computer to complete her work. WRONG. It was such a hassle to get all her school things out for the day, and then have to put them away at the end of every day since we needed the table space for meals.

Eventually, I decided that she needed her own dedicated space to work at. It actually worked out for the best – she was able to keep all of her school and craft supplies in one place (and not scattered about the house). Amazon had some great affordable home office furniture of extremely high quality.

Now that my youngest is going into kindergarten, I have decided to set up her own little workspace too. Here are the items I have found to be great buys.

These desks are great – I actually use one very similar to this in my home office. It is not bulky and is a very functional design with two drawers for storage. The laminated wood top holds up well and the metal legs are very sturdy. When not being used as a desk, it can also double as a table for games or puzzles, or as an accent piece of furniture.

Purchase the Caffoz Writing Desk on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3jecMJS

If you purchase a desk, you will definitely need a good chair to go with it. Do not make the same mistake I did. I got one of those cheap swivel chairs and I had to listen to it squeak for months and months while my daughter fidgeted around and dragged it all over the hardwood floor while she worked. I recommend going with a dining chair – one that is stationary so you do not have to worry about the noise or the scraping of your floors. This chair goes great with the writing desk mentioned above. It is upholstered, providing comfortable seating, and should match any décor.

Pick up this stylish chair for your study space here: https://amzn.to/3xi2WvG

This lamp is great and I have the same one for my home office. It has adjustable brightness and different lighting modes and doubles as a wireless phone charger. It plugs in to the computer’s USB port, so no need to worry about taking up outlet space.

Purchase this LED lamp from Amazon by visiting here: https://amzn.to/3A1iy8v

Your child’s school may provide Chromebooks. My daughter’s school has them, but only for in-class use while attending in-person (unless the school goes virtual, then they loan the Chromebooks out). Our family computer is an Apple – I cannot tell you how many times I had a panic attack when I would watch my daughter drag her finger across the retina screen.

We ended up purchasing a Samsung Chromebook 3, which was a much more affordable alternative to another Apple product. It has Bluetooth capability, a decent screen size, lasts 11 hours on a single charge, and the keyboard was water-resistant.

Over the summer, she spent a lot of time on ABC Mouse and other educational programs, so it was definitely worth the purchase. If you are considering a Chromebook for your child to have for home use, this is definitely a great choice that will not break the bank.

Purchase it on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3xkupg7

Whether you use a school-supplied device or one that you already have at home, I have found that a wireless mouse is much easier for my kids to use instead of the trackpad. I prefer this one to others because it connects via Bluetooth. If you are limited on USB ports, you do not have to give one up for the wireless mouse. Just sync it to your device’s Bluetooth and you are good to go!

Purchase the seenda Bluetooth Mouse here: https://amzn.to/3lwizgA

Amazon Prime Membership – Free Trial!

Since all of the items in this article come straight from Amazon, consider a 30-day free trial. Sign up using this link: https://amzn.to/3lvvJuv

Or students can get a 6-month trial with Prime Student. Visit https://amzn.to/3lrL3rX to see if they qualify.

