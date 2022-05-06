Everence helps companies create a culture of caring

One of the things Michael Whiteman missed most during the COVID-19 pandemic was his in-person visits with clients as an Everence financial consultant, helping businesses develop and implement their employee benefits packages, including group health and retirement plans.

“I enjoy going to businesses, not only dealing with the benefits, but I like to talk with the owners about their businesses,” he says.

That could mean learning more about a unique agricultural operation or the latest projects for a construction company. It’s a way to not only get to know Everence business clients, but their employees as well.

“I connect with a lot of employees,” Whiteman says. “There are some businesses where the employees have my cell number. They call me with questions about their retirement and health plans. I think that is a way we’re different. We’re engaging directly with employees.”

Everence partners with companies to design and administer health and benefits plans that align with their goals and missions. They work with businesses small and large and offer the benefit of local consultants and customer service backed by the resources of a national organization. The Everence Employee Benefits Team serves many Central Pennsylvania businesses, nonprofits and churches.

“One of the most meaningful expressions of support to our team members has been the consistent, on-site service provided on the Landis Homes campus,” says Larry Zook, CEO of Landis Communities, which partners with Everence to provide a benefits package to its roughly 600 employees. “As team members near retirement, this is especially appreciated as they can easily arrange an appointment on campus and make plans for the future.”

This type of value-added employee benefits bolsters employer’s recruitment and retention efforts, according to Natalie Jenkins, Everence financial consultant. “ Developing a well-rounded benefits package can be an achievable goal for employers as they strive to attract and retain quality talent,” she says. “We serve as a resource not only to the employer but to the employees as they navigate benefit questions, health claim challenges, invoicing issues and beyond. ”

While meeting with employees, Everence financial consultants like Whiteman and Jenkins are in a unique position to help them with other resources in the organization. Those might include an Everence Medicare specialist or an Everence financial planner who can help them achieve their retirement goals.

Everence also offers educational resources, such as employer seminars on topics like health savings accounts (HSAs) and regulatory issues or one-on-one meetings with employees to help improve their financial wellness and take full advantage of their benefits.

There is another component to Everence’s personal service that many companies also appreciate: Its commitment to helping clients integrate their faith and values into their financial decisions to accomplish their stewardship goals.

That was important for Landis Communities, a faith-based nonprofit organization affiliated with the Mennonite church. “We view socially responsible investing as both important to us as an organization, as well as to many of our team members,” says Zook, noting that senior staff from Everence and Landis Communities hold regular relationship reviews to share each other’s mission and direction.

“Really what we do is help employers and our clients broadly express their values through their choices,” says Bill Hartman, Everence’s vice president of organization services. “It isn’t our values, it’s the client’s values.”

Many employers who partner with Everence simply desire to be good stewards as they resource their employees.

“A lot of our employers see the offering of employee benefits as a personal value, and not just a financial one. They feel a strong desire to take care of their employees,” Whiteman says. “If they can hire and retain good employees because of their benefits package it’s good for business, but a lot of small businesses feel it is within their values to help their employees take care of their families.”

Those employers want to partner with a company like Everence that shares those values of caring and commitment.

Jenkins says, “Offering a comprehensive packet which includes health, ancillary, and retirement benefits speaks volumes to employees that their employer is committed to creating a culture of care.”

