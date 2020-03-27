Excelsior is a Latin word translated as “ever upwards” or “even higher”. It’s a fitting name for Kelly and John Dantinne’s industrial-chic event space on East King Street, since it perfectly describes their business philosophy.
“When we think we’re doing something well, we say, ‘Let’s take it up a notch – and Excelsiorize’” Kelly says.
The Dantinnes have been Excelsiorizing ever since they purchased and restored the former Sprenger Brewery building and Excelsior Hall Complex to turn the property into a destination event space that opened in 2016. The complex is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and dates back to the mid-19th century. Brewer/businessman John A. Sprenger built his Lancaster brewery first, in 1852, and added the Excelsior Hall 20 years later as a tavern and meeting hall. Much like today, the four-story hall was meant to be a social gathering place.
The brewery closed in the late 1800s and Excelsior Hall found new life at the turn of the 20th century to become the bustling Westenberger, Maley & Myers furniture store. The retailer along with many downtown businesses closed in the mid 1970s, leaving the 36,500 square foot property vacant and subsequently in total deterioration for 40 years, until Kelly and John stepped in.
John’s the big thinker, Kelly says. She’s the detail girl. Together, they’ve returned Excelsior to its original Victorian grandeur, along with some well-crafted modern amenities that transformed the complex into a series of versatile, interconnecting event spaces – each with a unique character and its own story to tell:
The Catacombs: In the days before refrigeration, John A. Sprenger cooled his cask-conditioned beer in these underground chambers below the original brewery building. Featuring arched brewers vaults and doorways and 3.5-foot-thick limestone walls, it’s the perfect atmosphere for cocktail-hour mingling.
The Grande Salon: With its towering 18-foot ceilings, cast-iron columns and original tin ceiling and maple hardwood floors, this main-floor space recalls Excelsior’s heyday as a gathering hall. For brides, the room’s sweeping staircase is ideal for an elegant grand entrance to their indoor wedding ceremony or reception.
The Empire Room: This second-floor room, filled with abundant light from 13 elongated windows, reflects the building’s French Empire style. The original bare plaster walls feature many of the pencil markings typically made by Victorian wallpaper hangers, including names, dates and even some primitive sketches. “These are magnificent little scrawlings,” Kelly says. “We didn’t want to paint over the historic character and patina of these plaster walls.” The room is perfect for seated dinners with up to 275 guests and holds even more for meetings and galas.
The Terrace: Enclosed by brick walls and accented with I-beams and copper interior façade, this open-air space is an extension of the main-floor Grande Salon and lobby. An impressive two-story green living wall of succulent plants offers a dramatic backdrop for outdoor wedding ceremonies, cocktail parties and other events. Trellising hops grow on either side of the green
wall, offering a nod to the property’s brewing heritage.
The Garden Courtyard: This sunken courtyard, situated on what was once the foundation of John Sprenger’s home, connects the Catacombs and the lower level lobby of the former Excelsior Hall. Ivy-covered four-story walls, bubbling water fountains, large hanging ferns and a flowering lily pad basin create tranquility for a green and serene gathering spot.
Excelsior has hosted many a weekday business meeting or corporate event for as few as 40 people and a myriad of Friday/Saturday/Sunday weddings with 135 -280 guests. No matter the size, Excelsior never schedules more than one event per day, so each client gets to use all of the spaces exclusively as they desire. Since opening in February of 2016, over 350 couples have had weddings and receptions at Excelsior. Currently, Excelsior weekend wedding dates are fully booked into 2021.
Kelly and John’s latest effort to “take it up a notch and Excelsiorize” is in the expansion of Signature Catering on King, their in-house catering business they created with their Director of Catering Kaitlyn Fetter-Woods designed to exclusively serve Excelsior’s on-site event clients. As the name implies, they welcome clients who want to put their own signature on the menu. They once served handmade pierogis at a wedding reception, following the recipe of the bride’s Ukrainian great-grandmother. Recently, the Dantinnes purchased a Lancaster city warehouse to develop another kitchen complex in order to support their growing catering business to serve off-site clients!
It’s no surprise Kelly has a color-coded spreadsheet to help denote the various types of events and coordination involved. “I’m starting to run out of colors,” she says.
Excelsior
125 East King Street, Lancaster, PA