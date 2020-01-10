Even in darkness it is possible...to create light.” — Elie Wiesel
In Lancaster County, recovery is a vital part of our healthy community. About 1 in every 8 people has a substance use disorder, but this is a treatable medical condition with a strong probability of recovery. We know that treatment works, and recovery is the expectation with the proper supports and resources. In Lancaster County, we can celebrate a strong community of treatment and recovery support. Lancaster Joining Forces and many community partners are working together to prevent overdose deaths and increase opportunities for long-term recovery.
I always say recovery gives people the chance to live two lives, the one before we began recovery and the one after. The one after is so beautiful because it was built from desperation and held together with a grateful heart. My recovery allows me to be a part of our community and help people receive the gifts I have received. I want to walk with those who are struggling and stand with them as they grow.
— Ashlee
My recovery allows me not only to survive, but to thrive. I get to wake up each day and be an asset to my family, friends, and community. I am no different than anyone else who starts each day with a decision to be and do better than the day before. My recovery allows and encourages me to strive and emulate the characteristics I see in the joyful and successful people in my life, and with gratitude and understanding, reach out to those that are struggling at life in whatever way.
— James
My name is Kendrick Westmoreland and I am a person in long-term recovery. I am currently in a leadership position within a well-respected organization in Lancaster County. Recovery has granted me the opportunity to fulfill my potential, and to fully enjoy and appreciate all aspects of life whether good, bad, or indifferent. Today, because of my recovery, I can be counted on by family, friends, co-workers, and clients. My recovery journey began on June 25th 2004. It isn’t a burden, but a lifestyle. Recovery affords me the opportunity to show up each day for life and give the best I can each day, and be content in knowing that I did.
— Kendrick
In 2013, I showed up at a recovery house in Lancaster full of fear, with a bag of clothes and a car that I was two payments behind on. Today, I have a loving wife named Nicole, a wonderful dog named Duke, I am a homeowner, I am fully employed and I am in service in my community through a 12-step fellowship and The 521 Club. To me recovery means that by consistently doing a few simple things on a daily basis I have the ability to be a better husband, son, grandson, brother, employee and friend. Recovery is not an overnight thing, it is a lifelong commitment to God and myself that I will keep moving forward one day at a time.
— Matt
Visit lancasterjoiningforces.org for more information about our community initiatives to prevent overdose deaths. Also, check out our partners like the Lancaster County Recovery Alliance at lancastercountyrecovery.com for community events and programs that promote recovery, and Compass Mark at compassmark.org/find-help to find treatment and support groups.