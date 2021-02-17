Escape Outdoors: Smart Backyard Additions

“While backyard living typically takes a backseat to cozier indoor living over the winter months, February is the perfect time to start planning improvements to your outdoor space, especially if you want to be able to enjoy those improvements this summer,” says Steve Groff, owner of Steve Groff Masonry in Lancaster.
Outdoor living projects have been among the most popular trends for homeowners in recent years, according to the American Institute of Architect’s annual Home Design Trends Survey. And that has not changed over the past year, with more people living and working at home.
“In 2020, we definitely saw a spurt in that because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Groff says.
If you’re looking to give your backyard a boost and add some curb appeal to your property, Groff has these suggestions for places to start:
Patio
A facelift can do wonders for an existing patio, whether it’s leveling a sunken patio or repairing the mortar on a flagstone or brick patio to make it look like new again. If your patio is small, consider expanding it to create more space for entertaining.
Starting with a clean slate? The sky’s the limit, Groff says. You can create something simple enough to accommodate a picnic table to a multilevel masterpiece designed to the contours of your backyard, complete with terraces, planters and sitting walls. Materials run the gamut from concrete and concrete pavers to brick, flagstone, porcelain tile and travertine. Flagstone alone offers 15 or 20 varieties.
No matter the size of the patio, Groff suggests, “Incorporate a sitting wall to give your patio dimension and some seating options when you have larger crowds. It also defines the patio from the landscaping.”
Outdoor kitchens
An outdoor kitchen includes a masonry structure that houses all of your cooking needs. One of Groff’s most elaborate outdoor kitchen projects featured a built-in lobster broiler and two smokers to the tune of nearly $100,000. If that’s not in your budget, consider something as simple as adding a built-in grill to your patio, he says. Depending on how much cooking you do outside, options in between those extremes might include incorporating a trash receptacle, a sink or other accessories to enhance your cooking experience.
Fire pit or fireplace
Adding a source of warmth can add weeks of enjoyment to your outdoor space in the spring and fall. In terms of cost, an outdoor fireplace can cost as much as $10,000 more than a fire pit, but it has its advantages. “If you ever sat around a fire pit, the smoke usually seems to get somebody,” Groff says, “but with a fireplace, the smoke goes up the chimney.” Depending on how elaborate the design of your outdoor living space is, a fireplace may simply look nicer, he says.
Getting started
No matter the size, an outdoor living space is a major investment. In addition to your budget, there are other things to consider when deciding on the size and design of your project, Groff says. The main one is how - and how often - you plan to use the space. “Do you typically have one birthday party a year with 20 people or are you throwing outdoor gatherings every weekend during the summer?” he says. This may determine the size of your entertainment area. You may also consider separating your features. Install the fire pit, for instance, away from the main patio to create an informal gathering area for teens. A multi-tiered project might include a level for dining, one for relaxing and entertaining, and one for the fire pit.
Plan - and Dream
Maybe you just want to install a patio this year, but ultimately you’d love to add an outdoor fireplace, or even a pool, years down the road. It’s important to plan with the future in mind. “We want to design things to work toward the end goal,” Groff says, noting it’s easy to break outdoor living projects into three or four parts and accomplish them one at a time as your budget allows.
