Flooding can happen anywhere at any time of year, but we’re especially aware of the threat during tropical storm season. That’s because flooding often occurs when intense storms drop large amounts of rain over a brief period of time.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, floods are one of the most common disasters in the United States. Even small streams, gullies, creeks, culverts, dry streambeds or low-lying ground that appear harmless in dry weather can flood.
Anyone who has experienced flooding in their home will tell you: It only takes a few inches of water to cause devastating damage. That little bit of water can do more than ruin flooring, furniture and other valuable or sentimental items. It also can affect your electrical and plumbing systems and even cause structural damage.
Unfortunately, many homeowners learn the hard way that flood damage is not covered under their standard homeowner’s policy. Even in cases where federal disaster assistance is available, you still must pay back the loan with interest.
Should you get flood insurance? The answer isn’t always easy, but here are some things to consider:
- Just because you don’t live in a flood-prone area doesn’t mean you won’t ever experience flooding. More than 25% of flood damage occurs in low-risk flood zones.
- Anyone can purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program if they live in a participating community.
- A homeowner can purchase coverage of up to $250,000 for the home and $100,000 for its contents.
- If higher limits are needed, excess flood policies are available.
- Flood insurance will cover things like debris cleanup and damage to furnaces, water heaters, air conditioners, plumbing and electrical systems, and the structure itself. Without flood insurance, the cost falls on the homeowner.
- Flood insurance does not take effect until 30 days after you purchase the policy.
- Flood insurance coverage is limited for certain areas below the lowest elevated floor, such as basements.
