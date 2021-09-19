Eliance Health Solutions: A Top Health Plan Choice for Lancaster Businesses

Since its start in 2016, Eliance Health Solutions has been providing top tier health plans to the Lancaster community. Eliance Health Solutions is comprised of a local team of professionals dedicated to helping employers understand and navigate the employee benefits landscape. In addition to the local team behind Eliance Health Solutions, the health plan is backed by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and features a variety of benefits to local employers and their employees.

Eliance Health Solutions clients have seen success with the program, in fact, the health plan was recently voted the #1 Health Insurance for businesses in Central PA through the Central Penn Business Journal 2021 Reader Rankings.

Eric Buck, President and CEO of Eliance Health Solutions, is dedicated to the health plan’s mission and works to educate brokers and Lancaster employers about the benefits of the program. “Our health plan offers an alternative to traditional insurance products as a true partnership model between employers, their members and the healthcare providers that treat them. We provide a hands-on approach and work to help employers reduce the cost of their healthcare and see improved outcomes with the care they receive. The way we are connecting employers directly with local providers to build a partnership is a unique advantage of our product and a great benefit to the employer community.”

Eliance has a variety of components that support the clinically oriented approach of the health plan. One of these items is the Eliance Preferred Network, a clinically integrated network of physicians and hospitals that follow advanced clinical initiatives to help Lancaster employers achieve smarter health plan spending and keep employees healthy and on the job.

Eliance Health Solutions also works to keep health plan members healthy through their cost containment programs and care gap closure efforts. The health plan’s Medical Director and team of nurses work to close gaps in care by ensuring members receive important preventative screenings and immunizations. In addition to this, the plan prioritizes cost containment.

The health plan is also dedicated to the idea of building a healthier and happier community. The entire claims, customer service, sales and client management team work directly out of their Lancaster-based office space.

“Having a local team is extremely important for our business. When we work with brokers and clients we want them to view us as a business partner and know that we are always available as a resource. We want our partners to know we are just as dedicated and passionate about their business as they are.”

One of the things Eric enjoys the most is hearing positive feedback from clients that are a part of the health plan. “It’s great to hear success stories from our clients and broker partners. When we hear that a member was able to receive the care they needed for a specific condition or that they were able to improve their health through our offering it reinforces that what we are doing is truly making a difference in the community. We want to help local employers navigate the sometimes-complicated benefits landscape and keep their teams healthy. At the end of the day, nothing makes us happier than knowing we have made the Lancaster community healthier. We appreciate the recognition our plan has received from the business community.”

To learn more about Eliance Health Solutions please visit eliancehealthsolutions.org/healthplan or call 717-869-3877.