Elevating Your Game: The Aces Guide and Celebrate Lancaster Golf Classic

Jim Hughes has lived in Minnesota since 2008. Before that, it was Singapore, Belgium, France and Switzerland. In the U.S., his work has taken him everywhere from Florida to Houston to North Dakota. But in many ways, his heart is still in Lancaster County.

A 1996 graduate of Hempfield High School, Hughes still recalls the valuable lessons learned as a member of the school’s first two state championship volleyball teams: “For me, that was a big deal,” he says. “It showed me that great things can be achieved through goal setting, determination and hard work.”

That attitude earned him a degree in international relations from St. Joseph University and a nearly two-decade career with Accenture, formerly Andersen Consulting, where he became a managing director/partner working with some of the largest and most successful global chemical, energy and agribusiness companies such as DuPont, ExxonMobil Chemical and Cargill.

And it’s now helping him get his own fledgling business off the ground, both figuratively and literally. Hughes Company Innovations (HCI) uses unmanned aircraft systems to collect a wide range of data to help clients improve sustainability, reduce costs, increase sales and worker safety, and more.

HCI has business in a variety of sectors, Hughes notes, but he is increasingly finding his niche in the golf course industry, which is why he’ll be mixing business, pleasure and his love of Lancaster County in the first annual Celebrate Lancaster Golf Classic on Friday, May 5, at Four Seasons Golf Club in Landisville.

The scramble team event will give local golfers and golf courses a day of fun along with an introduction to HCI’s latest innovation via the patent pending Aces Guide® - a pocket-size book filled with high-resolution intelligence designed to help golfers elevate their game by lowering their score.

How it all began

Just as high school athletics taught Hughes about perseverance, his work in global consulting offered another important lesson: “If you want to go far, learn something and become an expert in it,” he says. “Create your own niche.”

In 2016, an invitation from the University of North Dakota to help launch a new master’s program in information management as it relates to drones planted the seed for a company that would do just that.

“I was driving to work one morning in the winter … and it was a beautiful morning and I was thinking, ‘Is this it? Is this all I’m going to have in my life?’ I just felt like I could do more,” Hughes recalls.

He launched Hughes Company Innovations (HCI) in 2019 with the goal of helping companies find innovative ways to do things better using aerial technologies.

HCI started by helping customers in the mining industry. Using multiple sensors, aircraft and advanced computer processing, HCI developed a customized scalable system specifically for mining. HCI can deliver real-time aerial data on mining site terrain and conditions, keeping workers safer, improving efficiency, protecting machinery and reducing the environmental footprint.

HCI then expanded its business into environmental monitoring and began monitoring lakes, wetlands, forests and other natural environments to collect data to help protect our natural environment.

It wasn’t long before Hughes discovered another application for his technology and a new niche: the golf course industry.

“The turf playing surface is the largest and most valuable asset at any golf course,” Hughes says. “You have this large, living, temporal asset. You typically manage it with large teams. … They don’t really use data.”

Using spectrums of light that humans can’t see, HCI’s multispectral sensors can collect data on factors such as plant and vegetation health, irrigation and soil fertility so golf course staffs can catch problem areas earlier and maintain the turf more efficiently.

But Hughes soon realized that golf course superintendents weren’t the only ones that could benefit from the technology.

“How do we use to the power of aerial innovation to give golfers the intelligence they need to ace their round and have more fun?” he asked.

Enter the Aces Guide.

HCI developed the Aces Guide to help unleash a new level of innovation in golf. Designed to assist golfers before, during and after rounds of golf, the Aces Guide includes annotated hole maps with important distance measurements to help golfers strategize for optimal shots and landing locations. The Aces Guide Green Zone Intelligence shows golfers how the ball will roll when landing on the green and how to read and sink their putts. HCI also works with each course to develop a customized set of tips and tricks for each hole.

“It’s a tool,” Hughes says. “You can visualize and plan your round.”

Each Aces Guide has innovative design features to improve the user experience such as rounded corners, a durable plastic cover, high-quality tactile paper and ample note space so golfers can easily record critical information about their rounds throughout the book.

“The Aces Guide is designed to look good and feel good while using,” Hughes says.

HCI flies advanced aircraft systems to capture comprehensive information and imagery from the entire golf course. While other yardage books might include cartoon-like drawings of each hole based on satellite images, the Aces Guide features actual imagery from the golf course.

HCI markets the Aces Guide to golf courses with its Aces Guide Custom Sales Program. HCI has done about 20 courses to date, including Four Seasons.

“The comprehensive nature of the Aces Guide is amazing. It captures the whole course,” Hughes says. “The level of detail is less than half an inch per pixel. We can see sprinkler heads on greens in great detail … but the real key to the Aces Guide is that it’s easy to use and helps golfers to bring new perspectives to their game. I grew up golfing at Four Seasons as a kid. With the Four Seasons Aces Guide, I can really see it differently. I wonder how many aces are possible with the Aces Guide?”

HCI operates its golf course turf care and golfer experience technology under one umbrella with its Golforamic® 360 platform of service that uniquely applies the power of aerial innovation to the golf course industry. It includes Golforamic 360 Turf Health, The Aces Guide and Golforamic Marketing.

The Aces Guide in Lancaster and The Celebrate Lancaster Golf Classic

Hughes is excited that HCI is launching the Aces Guide in his hometown, and he has partnered with some iconic Lancaster County organizations to do it in style with the first annual Celebrate Lancaster Golf Classic on May 5 at Four Seasons Golf Club. The Celebrate Lancaster Golf Classic is a unique networking tournament where golfers will enjoy a day of golf, build valuable connections and catch a fun baseball game in the evening featuring the defending Atlantic League champion Lancaster Barnstormers.

Players will receive gift bags full of fun goodies, including the Four Seasons Aces Guide and four tickets to the Barnstormers game that evening, where the tournament trophy will be presented on field to the winning foursome.

Lunch is available at noon, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The baseball game starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by an after party at the new Silverball Retro Arcade at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Hughes plans to make the tournament an annual event.

“The vision is multiple courses in multiple days,” he says. “One of the things I love about golfing in the county is there are so many great courses, and they’re all different.”

He also hopes the event will catalyze interest in the Aces Guide among county golfers and courses. He’d eventually like to bring the Aces Guide to every course in Lancaster County.

Most of all, Hughes says, the goal of the Celebrate Lancaster Golf Classic and the Aces Guide is to enjoy the experience of playing golf.

“The game of golf is a lot more fun when you play a better round,” Hughes says, “so our goal with the Aces Guide is to help golfers ace their rounds and have more fun.”

