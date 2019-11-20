In 2017 Garden Spot Village team members had a vision to create a Dementia Friendly Community in Eastern Lancaster County (ELANCO). They invited the community to share their vision through a meeting sponsored by the New Holland Business Association in February 2018.
Nearly two years later, the ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community steering committee includes representatives from the local business, public service and religious community, individuals personally impacted by dementia, and people currently working in professional care of those with dementia.
The ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community offers ongoing training for local businesses, helping frontline staff understand the symptoms of dementia and how to effectively serve and interact with people who show symptoms of the disease. Onsite training as well as an online training module and virtual reality dementia training help local businesses learn how to serve people with dementia with dignity. Local businesses whose staff people reach a certain level of training can become dementia friendly certified.
In July the group established Memory Cafes at Conestoga Mennonite Church in Morgantown on the second Wednesday of each month, from 6:15-7:45 p.m., and at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland on the fourth Wednesday of each month, from 2:15-3:45 p.m.
“A Memory Café is a stigma-free social gathering for people with memory impairment and their care partners,” coordinator Crystal Yunginger explains. “We want to create a space where people can go and feel a sense of belonging and normalcy within the community.”
“It’s not a support group,” Yunginger cautions. Instead, she says, “A Memory Café is an opportunity to connect with other people who may be facing the same challenges and find informal peer support.”
Volunteers will host the Memory Cafés. Volunteers will have first-aid and dementia training, but they will not be able to provide a diagnosis. Instead, they can provide understanding and resources. The Memory Cafes also offer light refreshments, resources and activities, all free of charge.
To learn more about the ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community, visit elancodfc.org.